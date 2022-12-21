TAIGA BEGINS DELIVERY OF ORCA CARBON ELECTRIC WATERCRAFT IN FLORIDA

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation ("Taiga" or the "Company") (TSX: TAIG), a leading electric off-road vehicle manufacturer, announced today it has commenced deliveries of its Orca™ Carbon personal watercraft in Florida. The Sunshine State boasts year-round waterway access and features the second highest electric vehicle (EV) adoption rate in the country.

"The impressive boating culture, paired with high-public awareness of EVs, positions Florida as a premiere destination for Taiga," said Sam Bruneau, CEO at Taiga. "We're thrilled to welcome the first Florida owners with our Taiga Service Providers program."

The Taiga Service Provider (TSP) program supports owners from vehicle pick-up to lifetime service and support. This innovative servicing model amplifies Taiga's geographic reach across the direct-to-consumer model in our mission to accelerate powersports electrification. The highly selective program seeks businesses in alignment with Taiga's standard of excellence, and most importantly, an unparalleled dedication to the customer.

Taiga initiated deliveries of Orca Carbon in July, and now marks its entry into the largest boating market in North America.

Orca Carbon was recently awarded Popular Science Best of What's New 2022, is a nominee for Boat of the Year 2022 by Boating Magazine, and recognized to TIME's List of Best Inventions of 2022 alongside Taiga's Nomad™ snowmobile.

Orca Carbon redefines the personal watercraft experience with silent operation, precise handling, and unreal power delivery. The personal watercraft features a unique carbon fiber composite hull hydrodynamically engineered for dynamic handling, matched with a floating seat and streamlined body in stunning color and finish combinations.

Taiga developed the world's first performance-focused, commercial electric off-road powertrain pioneering innovative technology to electrify the off-road segment. First debuting on Taiga snowmobiles, then fine-tuned for the Orca personal watercraft platform.

