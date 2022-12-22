E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited with Dedicated Investors to set up Haixia Home Management College in Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone

FUZHOU, China, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the "Company" or "E-Home"), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that based on the common development desire and mutual fit development advantages, in friendly consultation, on the basis of mutual trust, cooperation and win-win situation, the company has made substantial progress in the Haixia Home Management College which has been prepared for more than three years, i.e. reached agreement with special investors to invest in the college, and at the same time obtained the support from the government of Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone to be officially settled in Pingtan, Haixia Home Management College will be combined with relevant national preferential policies and enjoy the most preferential policies in Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone.

At present, the home care service industry and the elderly service industry have been showing an annual growth of 20%, from the central to local are concerned about the development of the industry. However, few practitioners, irregular, low quality, no standard, no qualification certificate, etc., have been plaguing the development of home care and elderly care industry. At the same time, there is no professional college in China to regulate the training of home care services. For the practitioners in this industry, most of them are still mainly trained by the enterprises themselves. E-Home with dedicated investors is expected to invest 600 million RMB, and the first phase is expected to invest 300 million RMB to set up a higher education college in Pingtan, introducing an international advanced education system to achieve a three-year system, with an average annual full-time school size of 10,000 people and academic upgrading practice. The non-academic education vocational training is expected to be 30,000-50,000 persons.

Haixia Home Management College will have the dual function of higher specialized vocational education and home management service industry, so that education industry and service industry can better integrate and promote each other, industry-university-research, all-round, three-dimensional, industrialization to promote the roots of Haixia Home Management College, combined with enterprise resources to better direction and home management professional students to provide a full range of practical scenarios and employment opportunities, but also to provide home management industry with The completion of the college will be an important and substantial event to promote the development of home management industry.

Mr. Xie Wenshan, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented, "Haixia Home Management College, as a higher vocational education institution, will drive the vocational education industry to an annual output value of more than 1 billion RMB. Haixia Home Management College is a school-enterprise cooperation mode of operation, and with the help of enterprise resources, students will become qualified home economics practitioners, and through the enterprise to form industrialized development and operation. With the combination of industry-academia-research, the college will be able to radiate to the whole country, i.e. to do solid backing for eHome to march to the market value of 10 billion and to do solid backing for the upgrading of home management service industry personnel."

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e-home", provides integrated household services, including 1) installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, confinement nurse and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Hospital care; 5) Nanny delivery platform.

After years of development, the Company has formed two main services and four auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB). 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, confinement nurse, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. Four auxiliary services include 1) docking and application of metaverse technology to housekeeping and cleaning industries; 2) online and offline sales of medicine and health food (including nannies and nursing workers); 3) training on nannies and nursing workers to engage in health care in physical stores; 4) human resources (flexible employment).

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of "solving every issue of customers with heart", and to the code of conduct of "doing everything well with heart". The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

View original content:

SOURCE E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited