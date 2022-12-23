Curadev Pharma announces the formation of its Clinical Advisory Group

BOSTON, Mass., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curadev has created a Clinical Advisory Group (CAG) comprising of eminent oncologists to provide guidance in the design and execution of immune-oncology clinical trials with CRD3874, its lead non nucleoside, allosteric small molecule STING agonist. Curadev recently received permission from the US FDA to commence FIH trials with systemically administered CRD3874 in patients with advanced/metastatic solid cancers.

Dr. Arjun Surya, CEO and CSO of Curadev said that, "We are honored to work with such an esteemed group of accomplished clinician researchers. The expertise of these KOLs in the early stages of clinical development will be instrumental in unlocking the promise of CRD3874".

The advisors are:

Dr. Navin Khattry, Deputy Director, Clinical Research Center, ACTREC, Mumbai, India

Dr. Khattry is presently the Deputy Director of the Clinical Research Centre, at ACTREC, Mumbai that is affiliated with the Tata Memorial Hospital. His areas of interest are hemato-oncology and bone marrow transplantation and he is a founder member of Indian Myeloma Group (IMAGe). His focus on improved patient care includes bringing innovative new medicines for the treatment of various cancers to those patients.

Dr. Eileen Parkes, Group Leader, Innate Tumor Immunology, University of Oxford, UK

Dr. Parkes is a medical oncologist at the University of Oxford where she works in the early phase trials unit, while also running an independent research group. Her work focuses on the interplay between DNA repair and the immune system, particularly in the context of chromosomally unstable cancers, to discover the role of biochemical circuits such as the cGAS/STING pathway for the development of improved anti-cancer treatments. The clinical development of STING agonists is an active area of interest for her.

Dr. Jacob Sands, Thoracic Oncology, Dana Farber Cancer institute, Harvard University, USA

Dr. Sands is a thoracic medical oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute where he treats patients with lung cancer and performs clinical research on lung cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. He leads the clinical small cell lung cancer program at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and serves on the NCCN guidelines committee for small cell lung cancer. His research focuses on improved diagnostics, treatments and screening for lung cancer.

Dr. K. Govind Babu, Medical Oncologist, St. Johns Medical College and Hospital, Bengaluru, India

Dr. Babu is skilled in the treatment of solid and liquid tumors and his impressive clinical and teaching career has brought him international recognition. He is the President of the Indian Society of Medical and Pediatric Oncology, the President of the South Asian SAARC Federation of Oncology and was a co-chair of the ESMO-India Summit 2020. Dr. Babu has a special interest in bringing new medicines to oncology patients and has actively participated in the development of new targeted therapies, precision medicine as well as the latest immunotherapies.

Curadev Pharma

Curadev is a premier translational research organization known for prescient target selection and high quality, data-driven program execution that has yielded a portfolio of patent protected drug candidates.

