ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in FTX Tokens

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in FTX Tokens (FTT) against FTX Trading Ltd. ("FTX") for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. In early November, FTX quickly crumbled as allegations against founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, such as a November 2 article published by Coindesk that examined the close relationship between FTX and Bankman-Fried's Alameda hedge fund, which held a large amount of FTX Tokens on its balance sheet. On November 9, the Wall Street Journal reported that bailout efforts had failed, leaving FTX with "a shortfall of up to $8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter." The next day, the Journal reported that FTX was the subject of multiple federal investigations. Following these developments, the token price of FTX Tokens crashed.

