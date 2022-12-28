Work and Life Skills Training Program Named Honorable Mention Winner of Mutual of America Community Partnership Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group announced that Wildflyer Coffee and its Work and Life Skills Training Program was named an Honorable Mention recipient of the prestigious 2022 Community Partnership Award.

Mutual of America (PRNewswire)

Minneapolis-based Wildflyer Coffee will receive $50,000 as one of six nonprofit organizations selected for their outstanding contributions to society, made in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations.

"The 2022 award-winning programs have created innovative solutions that effectively address challenging social, emotional and physical issues being faced by many individuals and families in their local communities," said Lisa Loughry, Mutual of America Foundation Chair.

Established in 2017, Wildflyer Coffee addresses the growing challenge of youth homelessness and housing instability in the Twin Cities area through a unique four-month employment and life skills training program. Participants work as baristas at Wildflyer Coffee's brick-and-mortar coffee shops or as packaging associates for its e-commerce and wholesale supplier stores.

"A lack of stable employment is often the biggest barrier youth face in finding housing stability," said Carley Kammerer, Founder and Executive Director of Wildflyer Coffee. "Our vision is to provide programming that will equip them with the skills necessary to find and maintain mainstream employment. The award from Mutual of America comes at a great time as we work to expand the Work and Life Skills program to reach even more of the 13,300 that are estimated to be homeless across the state."

ABOUT THE MUTUAL OF AMERICA COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP AWARD

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations from across the U.S. make to society in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations. Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 256 partnerships from cities and towns across the country. To watch videos of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

ABOUT MUTUAL OF AMERICA FINANCIAL GROUP

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We provide high-quality, innovative products and services at a competitive price, along with outstanding personalized service, to help our customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values—integrity, prudence, reliability, excellence and social responsibility—which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mutual of America Financial Group