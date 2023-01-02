Top-Selling California Beverage Brand Allows Loyalists to Buy Shares

WALNUT, Calif., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Arnie's, California's best-selling high-dose cannabis beverage brand, is revolutionizing the way people consume and enjoy cannabis. The company's mission is to create the world's most approachable, accessible, and iconic cannabis beverages. And now, they have launched a Regulation CF equity crowdfund to allow the brand loyalists and the public to purchase shares in the company.

Uncle Arnie's Offers Unique Crowdfunding Cannabis Investment Opportunity (PRNewswire)

The Reg CF campaign was launched on SeedInvest on December 12th, 2022, and will be live until January 27th, 2023. SeedInvest is an equity crowdfunding platform with over 600k investors in their network. They have raised over $350M for startups since their launch in 2013. The strict criteria SeedInvest adheres to in deciding which companies make it on its platform helps establish trust, which results in successful fundraising and positive results for businesses and investors alike.

"We are the most highly-vetted platform. We are very particular who we work with," said SeedInvest CEO Ryan Feit. "We don't fund ideas and we don't fund projects. We have raised from a half-million dollars to over $20 million, supporting everything from Seed through Series C."

The cannabis beverage market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 54.31% to reach $7.9 billion in 2026. According to Headset, Uncle Arnie's currently has a 30%+ estimated market share in the California high-dose cannabis beverage category.

Uncle Arnie's was founded with the goal of creating an accessible and delicious cannabis beverage brand that appeals to a broad audience.

"We are excited about the growth potential for the cannabis beverage industry and the role that Uncle Arnie's is playing in it," said Theo Terris, CEO of Uncle Arnie's. "With our strong brand identity and focus on innovation, we are well positioned to take advantage of this growth and become a major player in the cannabis beverage industry."

Since its launch in May 2020, Uncle Arnie's has sold over 1,000,000 units. On top of that, in the past year revenue grew by over 200% year-over-year, and is expected to continue growing by 100% in 2022.

Uncle Arnie's controls four of the top five best-selling cannabis beverages in California, according to data from Headset. The company has also seen significant demand in the past month, with over 400 orders from top retailers in California and Oregon, including MedMen, Cookies, Stiiizy, Eaze, andUrbn Leaf.

In Q4 2022, Uncle Arnie's expanded to Oregon and has signed expansion deals for Michigan (Q1 2023) and Nevada (Q2 2023). The company is also in negotiations for expansion in CO, AZ, and NM in H2 2023.

As cannabis becomes more socially normalized and legal across the United States, Uncle Arnie's is well-positioned to be a leading national brand in the space. Learn more about their investment opportunity at SeedInvest.

For more information, visit www.unclearniesinvestor.com or https://www.seedinvest.com/uncle.arnies/seed .

About Uncle Arnie's:

Uncle Arnie's is a legacy, California-based beverage company changing the way people perceive, consume and enjoy cannabis. Its mission is to create the world's most approachable, accessible, and iconic cannabis brand. According to Headset data, Uncle Arnie's Iced Tea Lemonade is the number one selling beverage SKU in California with regards to both total unit volume and total dollar sales. Uncle Arnie's products are sold in over 400+ licensed dispensaries.

Media Contact:

Theo Terris

theo@flybeverage.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uncle Arnie's