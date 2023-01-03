Best Canadian Credit Cards And Personal Finance Products For 2023 Announced By creditcardGenius and moneyGenius

MONCTON, NB, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The best credit cards and personal finance products for 2023 have officially been announced by sister sites creditcardGenius and moneyGenius.

The credit card categories on creditcardGenius have expanded to better represent Canadian business owners. The 3 new categories are:

moneyGenius ranks over 36 categories, working relentlessly to find the most trusted and rewarding financial products that could save (and earn) Canadians the greatest amount of money possible.

Painstakingly analyzed using a refined math-based algorithm or feature-based rating system, the trusted rankings are bolstered by an ever-growing cash back program called GeniusCash. The initiative was launched with an unprecedented Tesla giveaway, officially handed off to Tony Yip in November .

Continuing the spirit of giving back, moneyGenius has recently launched the Mountain Of Prizes giveaway , with multiple tiers of prizes worth over $20,000.

"Personal finance education is only getting more important as Canadians struggle in the face of a difficult economy," said Stephen Weyman, Co-Founder of moneyGenius and creditcardGenius. "Our goal is to provide readers with unbiased, trustworthy information and reward them for taking control of their finances. We hope to give back even more in 2023."

Sneak peek of the best credit card and personal finance winners:

Category Winner Best Cash Back Credit Card Amex SimplyCash Preferred Best Balance Transfer Credit Card MBNA True Line Mastercard Best No Fee Credit Card Amex Green Best Credit Card Amex Cobalt Best Savings Account KOHO Earn Interest Best Chequing Account Scotiabank Ultimate Package Best Tax Software Wealthsimple Tax

For full details, see Best Credit Cards 2023 and Money Awards 2023 .

About WeyMedia Inc:

Trusted by over 320,000 readers and subscribers every month, WeyMedia is a leading Canadian personal finance company that brings well-researched content and financial tools to the everyday consumer. moneyGenius was launched in 2010 to provide Canadians with the tools to make every dollar count, and creditcardGenius was launched in 2017 to create the only credit card matchmaker that instantly compares 126+ features of nearly 200 Canadian credit cards . Their cash back rewards program , called GeniusCash, offers cash back for anyone applying and approved for featured products.

