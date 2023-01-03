InventHelp Inventor Develops New Electrical Cable & Support Mechanism (MTN-3541)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to combine an electrical cable conduit and supporting mechanism for electrically-powered devices," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the ELECTRO SNAKE. My design would offer an improved alternative to vinyl electrical cables and plastic power strips."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention would provide the use of a flexible snake conduit and supporting hardware in electrical AC power strip and 5 volt DC USB power applications. In doing so, it offers a ready means of positioning an AC power strip in an elevated location. As a result, it increases convenience. The invention features an adjustable and durable design that is easy to access and use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MTN-3541, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

