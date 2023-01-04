NUTEX HEALTH CEO TO BE A PANEL SPEAKER AT THE 2023 McDERMOTT AND EY HEALTHCARE MEETING IN SAN FRANCISCO

NUTEX MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL ALSO BE PRESENTING AT THE 41st ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE ON JANUARY 12, 2023

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 21 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced that Tom Vo, M.D., MBA (CEO and Chairman) will be a panel speaker at the McDermott and EY Meeting on January 10, 2023 at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California. The Panel is titled: Hospital and Health System Innovation and Transformation.

Conference Date: January 10, 2023



Venue: The Ritz-Carlton

600 Stockton Street

San Francisco, CA 94108









The 2023 Meeting is hosted by McDermott Will & Emery and EY. Dr. Vo is a previous winner of the EY Entrepreneur of The Year Award and is honored to share his knowledge and experience on the panel.

The conference aims to connect senior leaders and build new partnerships in healthcare, life sciences, and private equity.

For more information on the event, visit McDermott and EY at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (splashthat.com).

The Nutex Health management team will also be presenting at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2023:

Presentation Date/Time: January 12, 2023 at 7:30am PST/10:30am EST



Venue: Elizabethan Room C

Westin St. Francis Hotel

335 Powell St.

San Francisco, CA 94102

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The Hospital Division owns, develops, and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 21 facilities in 8 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will," "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

