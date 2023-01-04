OnActuate celebrates 10 years of diversity, equity, and inclusion by truly putting people first

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnActuate, a technology consulting firm specializing in digital transformations, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and inviting others to join the company and experience the true people-first approach that has contributed to its success.

OnActuate

DEI metrics

"The global nature of our team provides a diversity in thought that means we excel at creating innovative solutions."

In 2022, OnActuate was certified as a Great Place to Work®. Its culturally diverse and geographically dispersed team is comprised of 100+ employees who work remotely from Canada, the U.S. and India.

50% of the leadership team are people of colour

40% of the leadership team identify as women

Team members hail from 7 countries and speak 21 different languages

Its Global Cohort program fosters emerging talent by teaching young professionals the fundamentals of the tech industry

However, it's not all about the numbers. "Diversity, equity, and inclusion must go beyond just checking a box and filling a seat at the table. We have to constantly work towards removing our unconscious biases. We must create an internal culture that fosters a safe, secure environment and ensures that team members feel whole and respected," said Sharan Oberoi, Founder and CEO. "OnActuate started with very humble beginnings and has grown into a global firm serving some of the world's Fortune 100 brands. This was only possible through our focus on truly putting people first. This means providing all team members with a sense of belonging and joy to create the best outcomes. By centering on people, we have built a culture of trust and respect."

History of achievements

In 2019, OnActuate's entrepreneurial achievements were recognized when it was named in The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies. During its 10 years in business, OnActuate has worked with organizations of all sizes, including the City of Columbus , Coca Cola , State of Washington , McDonald's , Volvo and more.

"Our people are what makes OnActuate so great," said Alyssa Morrell, Global People and Culture Lead. "Our strength comes from our diversity. The global nature of our team provides a diversity in thought that means we excel at creating innovative solutions for our customers."

Championing women in tech

Last year OnActuate realized it had less than 10% women representation in middle management, despite 40% representation in leadership positions and entry-level positions. In response, it initiated a Women in Leadership program to mentor aspiring leaders.

"We continually work to coach our team members on fostering their skills. This will not only make a positive impact on our organization but on the entire tech ecosystem. I'm excited for what the future has in store for us for the next decade and beyond," said Marnie Larson, VP-HCM Practice.

About OnActuate

OnActuate is a global technology and consulting firm, Microsoft Certified Partner and a Cloud Solution Provider. OnActuate's unmatched, tailored business and data solutions, coupled with its experienced global team's collaborative approach, has helped many public and private sector organizations reimagine their business in the digital age. www.onactuate.com

Contact:

Delaney Freer-Sanford

+1 866 246 2568

media@onactuate.com

