Shea Homes® Introduces An Upcoming 55+ Trilogy® Boutique Communities™ Near Seattle, Washington

New Boutique Community Providing a New Vibrant 55+ Lifestyle within Popular Tehaleh® Master Plan

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shea Homes, a leading 55+ community developer announced its upcoming Verterra –a Trilogy® Boutique Community™ delivering the hallmark Trilogy lifestyle in a smaller-scale community located within the master plan of Tehaleh® near Tacoma, WA. The all-new Trilogy Boutique Communities concept is designed to offer a vibrant 55+ lifestyle in a sophisticated setting in communities with fewer than 1,000 homes. Verterra—a Trilogy Boutique Community is one of the very first in Washington of this new type of offering and has now launched its Interest List. Shea Homes is currently under contract to purchase the land, but does not yet own the property and the final Plat has not been approved. Buyers wanting to learn more about the upcoming pre-sales, info session dates, pricing, and community details can join at Sheahomes.com/Verterra.

Shea Homes logo (PRNewsfoto/Shea Homes) (PRNewswire)

Homebuyers researching Verterra are encouraged to watch these short videos to learn what makes Trilogy communities so distinctive among 55+ options:

Verterra is planned to have ~483 homesites and offer several home collections, including the newly developed Pathway collection of alley-loaded homes, and local favorites Resort duplex & Freedom single-family Collections. Each features multiple floorplans and square footage ranges. All of these beautiful, single-story, rambler-style homes will include features like open-concept floorplans, designs that maximize space and livability, and outdoor living spaces that expand entertaining options and connect to the indoor living areas.

While designs and details are still being finalized, Verterra is also planned to have several exciting amenities including a vibrant club in the heart of the community. More than just a social gathering space, this hub of life at Verterra will be designed to bring neighbors together in the pursuit of fun, wellness, and adventure. This innovative community is expected to offer the following amenities and lifestyle experiences:

Variety of Wellness & Fitness Opportunities

Outdoor Sports Including Pickleball

Busy Schedule of Social Events and Excursions

Dedicated Lifestyle Team Member

Resort-caliber Club Staff

Trilogy's Exclusive National Lifestyle Programming

Outdoor lovers will appreciate having access to the 1,800 acres of parks, trails, and open spaces in Tehaleh that will be expanding as they open this new phase of the Master Plan. With biking and walking trails crisscrossing the master plan and nature all around, including nearby Lake Tapps and gorgeous Mt. Rainier, Verterra is an ideal place to call home.

"The Trilogy lifestyle is marked by a commitment to wellness of mind and body, connection with neighbors who quickly become close friends, and freedom to explore and expand your horizons," says Mark Gray, Area President of the Washington Shea Homes Active Lifestyle division. "The resort-caliber Club team makes everyday life feel like an exciting adventure and Homeowner Members have the chance to make this their best chapter yet. We're excited to bring the new Trilogy Boutique Community lifestyle to Verterra, where future Homeowners in this close-knit community have the opportunity to enjoy the new planned Club and a fun-filled lifestyle."

Homebuyers are invited to join the Interest List now or contact a New Home Advisor at 360-502-9755 for questions.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, having been engaged in selling new homes at numerous award-winning 55+ and resort lifestyle master plans since the division's inception in 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Boutique Communities™ are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, focusing on overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience an enriching lifestyle delivered by a resort-caliber staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants and bars, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, pickleball, sports courts, and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study every year since 2013. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com . For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy .

Verterra—a Trilogy® Boutique Community™ logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shea Homes