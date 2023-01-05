CipherHealth Partners with SADA to Integrate Socioeconomic Data into its Platform with Google Cloud

Enhanced data insights enable CipherHealth's customers to deliver better patient care

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , a leader in patient engagement technology and communications solutions, announced it has engaged SADA , a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Partner, to deploy Google Cloud's Looker to collect socioeconomic data to improve patient care. With this new capability, CipherHealth further empowers healthcare leaders to collect and digest massive amounts of data, supporting patients and doctors at every stage of the care journey.

CipherHealth previously had platform capabilities that provided healthcare providers with robust conversational and clinical data for each patient. They partnered with SADA, with expertise in deploying and configuring Google Cloud's analytics platform Looker to enable Self-Service Analytics within the platform, furthering those capabilities. CipherHealth has now extended its customers' ability to use that data for later analysis and visualization of the data across the patient's lifecycle using Looker Embedded Analytics .

As a result of the partnership, CipherHealth's customers – which include 500 hospitals across the country – can now access social determinants of health (SDOH) patient data leveraging Embedded Analytics, including demographic data, to segment patient populations so they can deliver unique, tailored outreach messages to each.

With this data now accessible, CipherHealth's customers can drill down to the individual patient level and identify the types of care and even accessibility requirements that are needed – for example, whether or not a patient can easily make an appointment. Messages are sent to patients leveraging CipherHealth's automated communications solutions, which can be further customized based on the patient data available to bring them in for the care they require.

CipherHealth is HIPAA-compliant, and can securely analyze and transmit protected health information (PHI) to customers in a secure manner. Leveraging Google Cloud Looker, the CipherHealth platform now enables access to data points, including race and ethnicity, gender, language, and age.

"SADA, together with Google Cloud, has enabled us to provide our customers with new insights into their patient populations, giving them the power to make appropriate care delivery changes that directly impact patient care," said Nate Perry-Thistle, CTO at CipherHealth. "We look forward to our continued work together as we provide our customers with the tools to deliver better patient experiences."

"Better data means better patient care, and we are thrilled to see that SADA's implementation of Google Cloud's Looker is helping CipherHealth and its customers improve the patient experience," said Tony Safoian, President & CEO at SADA. "It's clear that healthcare providers can be huge beneficiaries of fast, intelligent, and secure patient data, and we're excited to see what's to come."

SADA offers a wide range of services, including enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration, custom application development, workplace transformation, cloud-managed services and change management. With ten Google Cloud Specializations, SADA has demonstrated expertise across the entire Google Cloud portfolio of products, delivering successes for large healthcare and life sciences organizations, including Castlight Health, Bloorview Research Institute, HIPAA Vault, SCL Health, Vida Health, El Camino Health, and HCA Healthcare.

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services, empowering people to transform their work, organizations, and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships, and service excellence. A five-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year award recipient, SADA has achieved numerous accolades, including the 2021 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the year - North America, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies 15 times, and Inc. Magazine's list of Best Workplaces three years in a row. Learn more at www.sada.com.

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealths's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

