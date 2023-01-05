CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva) announces that Chief Marketing Officer James Polinori has been named a 2023 Titan of Industry by National Mortgage Professional Magazine.

Geneva Financial CMO James Polinori Named a 2023 Titan of Industry by National Mortgage Professional (PRNewswire)

The list, published in National Mortgage Professional Magazine, honors 24 exceptional mortgage professionals across the industry for their contributions in innovation and leadership, highlighting their biggest motivators in doing what they do best.

"I focus on fostering real relationships between our Loan Officers and our borrowers so that in the long run they remember who has been by their side from the beginning." Polinori shared. "It's those genuine connections that have taken Geneva Financial beyond transactional relationships to where we are today."

One of the key characteristics of Polinor's marketing strategy is creating the content that customers want to consume. For the mortgage industry, that is the message of the joy of homeownership. This is the only way for companies to have a successful strategy in today's marketing landscape. Polinori's ultimate goal is to humanize the mortgage industry and make it a better place for the people at Geneva and the clients that they serve.

Geneva's robust line of home buying and refinance products include Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers. The national lender has also been awarded Best Mortgage Companies to Work For by multiple other sources since the company's inception.

If you are looking to join a top-ranked company with a deeply authentic, human-focused culture, Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking team members across the United States. Geneva Financial currently has mortgage job opportunities in 47 states

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 47 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

Geneva Financial Named among Top 5 Mortgage Companies to Work For (PRNewsfoto/Geneva Financial, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geneva Financial