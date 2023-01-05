Kick Off 2023 with the Skills to Navigate Today's Challenging Times

The 31-Day Wisdom Challenge empowers members to live a life of positivity.

PHOENIX, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With everything that's occurred in the world over the past two years, it's no wonder that people are searching for tools to guide them to peace and provide more positivity. That's the goal of Pedro Adao's 31-Day Wisdom Challenge.

Offered for free through the website 31daywisdomchallenge.com, the challenge provides individuals with personal insights and revelations from influential leaders who are making a massive impact in their lives and the world from industries that include business, ministry, media and entertainment, social media, and government. These change-makers have pulled together to give back to the community at large.

Led by eight-figure entrepreneur Pedro Adao, the 31-Day Wisdom Challenge's goal is to help participants prioritize the wisdom of God. "Everything you want in your life and business is on the other side of you crushing it with challenges," shares Adao. He has enlisted the aid of notable speakers and special guests such as Joel Osteen, Christine Caine, and Pastor Bill Johnson to help motivate and empower participants.

Offered online for free, the 31-Day Wisdom Challenge provides nearly $1,000 of value. In addition to gaining access to keynote presentations, participants are eligible to win daily prizes through giveaways and by referring friends and family. Participants can log their journey through a personal daily Wisdom Journal, which allows them to create a path of positivity and blessings of prosperity in 2023.

To learn more about the challenge, visit https://www.31daywisdomchallenge.com/2023-wisdom or text WISDOM to 27082.

About Pedro Adao: Mr. Adao is an eight-figure entrepreneur, seven-time ClickFunnels 2 Comma Club Winner, ClickFunnels X Club recipient, best-selling author, founder of 100X Academy and Fortress Financial Group, and creator of Crush It with Challenges. Since 2018, he has successfully facilitated more than 48 profitable challenges. Pedro has impacted tens of thousands of entrepreneurs by delivering his knowledge live and virtually in more than 98 countries.

