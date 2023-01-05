Sensiba San Filippo LLP Appoints Sean Skuro as Director of Consulting Solutions and Customer Success

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF), a leading West Coast CPA and business consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Sean Skuro as Director of Consulting Solutions and Customer Success. In this newly created role, Skuro will help clients improve their processes and internal controls by leveraging technology and data.

"Sean is a true asset," says Consulting Partner Kevin Shives. "His immense skills and expertise in the restaurant and hospitality industry speaks for itself. He also brings genuine enthusiasm and passion for helping companies improve their customer service, automate processes, and manage risk.

Skuro brings more than 17 years of finance leadership and accounting experience to his new role, including serving as VP of Finance and Accounting for One Table Restaurant Brands and Tender Greens, and roles at three public accounting firms.

"I'm excited to join SSF, an organization that understands the power of collaboration," Skuro shared. "What I admire most about SSF is its team—there's impeccable alignment and enthusiasm for helping clients succeed through technology and automation, freeing up staff and empowering them to focus on higher value tasks and projects. It's clear that at SSF people and clients come first; they provide dedicated support enabling their customers to maximize opportunities while becoming agile in a constantly changing world."

With over 40 years of experience, certified B Corp accounting firm Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF) provides clients with comprehensive assurance, tax, and consulting services while using the power of business to solve social and environmental challenges. SSF ranks among the region's top 20 public accounting firms and utilizes regional and global expertise to serve clients across a variety of industries. As a member of Morison Global, SSF is a part of an international association of affiliated accounting firms that supports clients' global business needs in over 80 countries. Headquartered in Pleasanton, SSF has offices in San Jose, Bend, Portland, and Fresno.

