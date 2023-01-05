Spectra7, ACON, and Mo-Link to Demonstrate Thunderbolt 4 Active Copper Cables at CES 2023

ACON and Mo-Link to Offer Products with Spectra7's Latest Low Power Analog GaugeChanger™ Chips

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV: SEV) (OTCQB: SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for data centers, 5G infrastructure, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets, today announced that Advanced-Connectek USA Inc. ("ACON"), a leading connector and cable supplier, and Mo-Link Technologies Limited ("Mo-Link"), a global provider of fiber optic, copper, and wireless connectivity solutions, will be demonstrating a Thunderbolt 4 Active Copper Cable employing Spectra7's GC2502 GaugeChanger™ ICs at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 5th to 8th.

"We are extremely pleased to be working with ACON and Mo-Link on this new ACC application using our innovative GaugeChanger™ technology," said Spectra7's CMO John Mitchell. "ACON is a well-known technology leading manufacturer of electronic connectors and cable assemblies and Mo-Link is a leading global provider of connectivity solutions. Together, they supply a wide range of interconnection solutions to customers around the globe."

GaugeChanger™ is a unique analog redriver technology that allows copper to extend to much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics or retimed copper solutions. Spectra7's GC2502 ICs enable Thunderbolt 4 protocol at rates up to 40Gb/s over 2 meters of 30AWG copper cable which is twice the distance achievable with passive cables.

ACON together with Mo-Link will be demonstrating a 2-meter Thunderbolt 4 ACC connecting between an Apple MacBook Pro and an LG 40'' Curved UltraWide® 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 4 Connectivity. Mo-Link will be showcasing the Thunderbolt 4 cable, as well as other innovative connectivity solutions under the brand name "Storhm," its retail brand for the North American market.

"Spectra7 continues its leadership in helping to drive the future of active copper cable (ACC) interconnects in the consumer market, and we are proud to be collaborating with both companies to enable next-generation high-speed solutions," said Gordon Yen, General Manager at ACON USA. "We believe our customers will see significant value in active versions of our Thunderbolt 4 cables with Spectra7's GC2502."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Spectra7 and ACON to bring the Thunderbolt 4 Active Copper Cable to market. Our goal is to make it easy and affordable for anyone to access the latest and greatest in interconnection technology. This partnership allows us to do just that, and we are confident that the Thunderbolt 4 Active Copper Cable will be a great value to our product offerings. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Spectra7 and ACON and can't wait to see what the future holds for all of us," said Michael Wang, CEO of Mo-Link.

The demonstration will be in Booth #18934 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

ABOUT ACON

Advanced-Connectek USA Inc. (ACON USA) is a subsidiary of Advanced-Connectek Inc., which was founded in 1986 to develop and manufacture innovative electrical and electronic connector products worldwide. Today, the company is rated among the leading manufacturers of I/O connectivity in the Datacom-Telecom, Industrial, Medical and Mobile Device markets.

For more information, please visit https://www.acon-us.com/

ABOUT MO-LINK



Mo-Link is a leading global provider of fiber optic, copper, and wireless connectivity solutions, and one of the largest global suppliers of AOC (Active Optical Cables) conversion engine solutions, and has a strong reputation for creating industry-leading products that deliver complete, dependable, immediate connections. For more information, please visit https://mo-link.ca/ and https://storhm.com/.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.



Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in data centers, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

