Susan Davis International Launches 2023 Military Events Calendar

Military Events Calendar Serves As Trusted Resource for Communicators, Event Organizers and Media

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public relations firm Susan Davis International (SDI) today announced the launch of its comprehensive, interactive calendar of military events and observances for 2023. Initially created in 2021, the annual calendar now serves as a central resource for professional communicators, event organizers, media, and advocates who support service members and veterans, as well as their families and caregivers.

The annual military calendar highlights observances, special events, and historic moments in military history

"It is important for us to provide a trusted source of information for everyone working to support or communicates about those who serve our nation and their families," said Susan Ann Davis, Chairman of Susan Davis International. "Since the launch of our Military Events calendar, we have heard from clients, partners, and friends about how valuable the calendar has become to their work. We appreciate the impact this calendar has had since its creation, and we're excited to continue the calendar in 2023 and beyond."

Over the past two decades, SDI has had the privilege of working with the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and many national military and veteran service organizations. The calendar was developed, with assistance from SDI clients and partners, to provide a single source of accurate, relevant, and timely event information.

The annual military calendar highlights observances, special events, and historic moments in military history, with links included for each event with additional information. Organizations may request that additional observances be included in regular updates of the calendar.

For more information, please visit https://www.susandavis.com/military-events-calendar.

About Susan Davis International

Susan Davis International is a woman-owned small business and full-service international public affairs and strategic communications agency headquartered in Washington, D.C. SDI has a four-decade history of producing award-winning stakeholder outreach campaigns and special events worldwide and been named one of the "Top 5 Public Affairs Agencies" in the country. SDI serves a rich range of clients, from U.S. government agencies and foreign governments, to multinational corporations and trade associations, to small businesses and nonprofits. SDI is a Founding Partner of IPREX, a $420 million global agency network with 1,800 staff and 110 offices worldwide that work across the spectrum of industries and practice disciplines. To learn more about SDI, visit www.susandavis.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Susan Davis International