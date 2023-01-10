SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 on Monday, February 27, 2023, after the market closes.

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9:00 AM ET.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link . Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details. April 30, 2023 . A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed using this link . A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.shpreit.com , until

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of January 10, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN and on Facebook at facebook.com/SummitHotelProperties.

