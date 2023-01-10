Zeon Corporation Acquires Edge Precision Manufacturing Inc ("Edge"), a leading manufacturer of micro featured thermoplastic devices for diagnostic, clinical, optics, and research applications

Zeon Corporation Acquires Edge Precision Manufacturing Inc ("Edge"), a leading manufacturer of micro featured thermoplastic devices for diagnostic, clinical, optics, and research applications

Innovative Materials meets High Precision Micro-Manufacturing, Accelerating the Development of Healthcare and Life Sciences Business

TOKYO, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeon Corporation (Zeon; head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Kimiaki Tanaka), through its subsidiary Zeon Specialty Materials Inc. (California, U.S.A.; representative: Hirokazu Matsumoto), has purchased 100% of the shares of Edge Precision Manufacturing, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.A.; representative: Andrew Kamholz), a manufacturer of micro featured thermoplastic devices, from shareholders including venture capital funds managed by U.S. investment company Anzu Partners, LLC, on December 28, 2022.

ZEON Logo (PRNewswire)

"The combination of Edge and ZEON offers our customers unprecedented security with a simplified supply chain underpinned by the parent company's long-term track record of growth and success," said Edge's CEO Andrew Kamholz, Ph.D., "Edge can now further optimize both its proprietary thermal compression tooling and scale manufacturing technologies, offering the only product-quality process that requires no bridge tooling between prototyping and large-volume production."

ZEON's COPs (product names ZEONEX® and ZEONOR®), well known for their unique properties such as low autofluorescence, high light transmittance, low biomolecules adsorption, low impurities, and low melt viscosity, have been the leading material used for microscale and microfluidic and biochemical analysis applications

Through the acquisition of Edge, which uses many of ZEON's materials, ZEON will strengthen COP's use for microfluidic analytical devices while leveraging EDGE's customer network, including that of Aurora Microplates for microplates, acquired in February 2022. This latest move by ZEON aims at developing new businesses for cyclo olefin polymers (COPs) while expanding their commitment to explore new businesses in healthcare and life sciences

Outline of Edge

Company Name: Edge Precision Manufacturing, Inc

Business: Manufacturer of custom micro-featured thermoplastic disposables for diagnostic, clinical, optics, and research applications featuring high definition and high aspect ratio based on proprietary compression molding technology

Representative: Andrew Kamholz-CEO

Address: 12 Dunham Rd Billerica Suite 4, Massachusetts 01821, U.S.A.

URL: www.edgeprecision.com

Outline of Anzu Partners

Company Name: Anzu Partners, LLC

Business: Investment firm specializing in investing in technologies with the potential to transform industries

Representative: David Seldin-Managing Partner

Address: 12610 Race Track Road, Tampa, FL 33626, U.S.A.

URL: www.anzupartners.com

Outline of Zeon Specialty Materials

Company Name: Zeon Specialty Materials Inc.

Business: Marketing and sales base for specialty materials established to provide a swift response to customer needs in North America

Representative: Hirokazu Matsumoto- President

Address: 25 Metro Drive, Suite 238, San Jose, California 95110, U.S.A.

URL: www.zeonsmi.com

