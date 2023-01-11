StemExpress Launches CellsExpress Bulk Cell Isolation

Researchers can maximize their isolated cell output, saving valuable time and budget better spent on their research.

FOLSOM, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a trusted provider of high-quality isolated human stem and immune cells for over a decade, StemExpress is now proud to offer select isolated products in bulk through their CellsExpress service. CellsExpress aims to save researchers valuable time and money, accelerate R&D and ultimately bring significant therapies to patients sooner.

As research projects accelerate towards commercialization, scientists want to spend less time on the tedious process of isolating their own cells. StemExpress has been listening and is proud to offer this convenient solution. StemExpress offers a broad inventory of isolated cells such as B cells, T cells, NK cells, Monocytes and PBMC's. With CellsExpress™ Custom Isolated Cells, researchers can now maximize the output from StemExpress's high-quality Leukopaks without having to do the work themselves. This new service offers top-tier products in multiple vial sizes to assist with replicates for experiments, and StemExpress will process up to 10 billion TNCs (the guaranteed cell count for their standard Leukopaks) to the cell type of interest. Cells are isolated from fresh starting material and cryopreserved using high-quality reagents shortly after isolation to ensure the highest cell quality and viability.

Researchers can select cells with a specific HLA type or other donor characteristic; age, race, gender, lifestyle attributes (like non-smoker) or medical history (like vaccination status) and screen multiple donors to find the ideal candidate for their assay. StemExpress isolated cell products can be used for basic research, early-stage R&D and process development or for selecting the best donor for future clinical projects.

About StemExpress:

Headquartered in Folsom, California, StemExpress is a leading global provider of human primary cells, stem cells, bone marrow, cord blood, peripheral blood, and disease-state products. Their products are used for research and development, clinical trials, and commercial production of cell and gene therapies (allogeneic or autologous) by academic, biotech, diagnostic, pharmaceutical and contract research organizations (CRO's).

StemExpress is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has over a dozen global distribution partners and six (6) privately owned locations in the United States. It has been ranked by Inc. 500 as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. Learn more at StemExpress.com.

