Gates Industrial Announces Fourth-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) will issue its fourth-quarter earnings release before the market opens on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Management will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss Gates Industrial's financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

By dialing (888) 414-4601 (domestic) or +1 (646) 960-0313 (international) and requesting the Gates Industrial Corporation Fourth-Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call or providing the Conference ID of 5772067.

Live webcast accessed through Gates Industrial's website at investors.gates.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on February 9, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on February 16, 2023, and can be accessed domestically or internationally by dialing (800) 770-2030 or +1 (647) 362-9199, respectively, and providing the passcode 5772067, or by accessing Gates Industrial's website at investors.gates.com.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries to everyday consumer applications including virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in 128 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

