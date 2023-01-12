LiveOnNY Has Record-Breaking Year of Saving and Changing More Lives Than Ever Thanks to New York Community Embracing Organ and Tissue Donation

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) for Greater New York City, Long Island, Westchester, and Lower Hudson Valley, achieved a 30% increase in organs transplanted, as well as a 28% increase in tissue donation in 2022, which translated to more lives saved and changed than ever before thanks to the selfless decisions made by organ and tissue donor heroes and their families.

The generosity of many New York communities, along with increased awareness, engagement and education about donation resulted in an estimated over 1.5 billion media impressions related to LiveOnNY's efforts in 2022, which along with grassroots efforts and multicultural engagements resulted in 2022 being LiveOnNY's most successful year yet. LiveOnNY staff worked hand-in-hand with donor hospitals, transplant centers, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and elected officials and community leaders across the state to make 2022 a record-breaking year while also achieving recertification from CMS through January 31, 2027.

"In 2022, more New Yorkers than ever stepped up to care for their neighbors, family and friends across the nation by giving the gift of life to those in need," said LiveOnNY Chairperson Lee Perlman. "I could not be prouder of our community, the LiveOnNY team and the New York healthcare ecosystem for going above and beyond every single day to save and change more lives than ever before through organ and tissue donation."

LiveOnNY partners with nearly 100 Donor Hospitals, 11 transplant centers in their designated service area and all transplant programs in the United States (US) to serve those in need across the nation. In 2022, 48% of the 1300 gifted organs that were transplanted from generous New Yorkers saved the lives of those in other states across the US. While working quietly behind the scenes, LiveOnNY manages all the communication with donor families in the hospitals and manages the clinical, operational, financial, and recovery and transportation logistics of the organ and tissue procurement process with hospitals and transplant centers across the nation.

"Our New York communities embraced organ and tissue donation like never before in the state's history. Due to our donors and their families' generosity, LiveOnNY was able to save more lives than ever through organ donation, and change countless lives through tissue donation," said LiveOnNY President & CEO Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP. "We are humbled and honored to be the stewards of these precious gifts of life. There are still approximately 8,000 New Yorkers and many others across the nation waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant; friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors that are counting on us. LiveOnNY has a lot more work to do and will not rest as long as a single person remains on the waitlist."

LiveOnNY is currently recruiting recovery surgeons, nurses, paramedics and others to accommodate this unprecedented growth. To join the team and say "I am LiveOnNY" visit LiveOnNY.org/careers.

LiveOnNY is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to saving and changing lives, providing comfort, and strengthening legacies through organ, eye, and tissue donation; was established in 1978; and serves a culturally and ethnically diverse population of 13 million residents in Greater New York City, Long Island, Westchester and the Lower Hudson Valley. Working closely with 11 transplant centers and nearly 100 hospitals, LiveOnNY coordinates organ, eye and tissue donation for transplantation; educates the public and healthcare professionals about donation and promotes the importance of registering on the New York State Donate Life Registry. LiveOnNY is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which oversees the organ transplant waiting list in the United States. For more information, please visit LiveOnNY.org.

