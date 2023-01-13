InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Vehicle Windows (CCT-4724)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an efficient means of keeping ice, frost, and snow from accumulating on vehicle windows when parked outside in the winter," said an inventor, from Dayton, Ohio, "so I invented the WINTER WINDOW CAR WRAP. My design ensures that the vehicle windows are clean and free from winter accumulations."

The invention provides a protective cover for vehicle windows in the winter. In doing so, it helps to prevent the accumulation of snow and ice on the windows. As a result, it eliminates the need to brush or scrape snow and ice and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and protective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4724, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

