Johnson Controls Acquires Hybrid Energy to Enhance Industrial Heat Pump Portfolio

Acquisition will enable Johnson Controls to provide high-temperature heat pumps in rapidly growing district heating and industrial markets, especially in Europe

Patented technology can achieve temperatures greater than 100 degrees Celsius using ultra-low-GWP natural refrigerants

Expansion of temperature range offering extends the company's growing industrial heat pump portfolio

CORK, Ireland, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, announced that it acquired Hybrid Energy AS, a growing provider of high-temperature energy management solutions with a focus on heat pumps for district heating and industrial processes. The unique technology of Hybrid Energy will provide new, cost-effective solutions to customers while addressing decarbonization and sustainability efforts in Europe and beyond.

Hybrid Energy solutions can achieve temperatures greater than 100 degrees Celsius using ultra-low-GWP refrigerants.

"It's an exciting time in our industry as we come together to bring the next generation of safe, sustainable energy management technologies to market," says Claude Allain, president, Johnson Controls HVAC/R and data centers. "Hybrid Energy is well positioned in its ability to deliver extremely high-temperature process heating while maintaining energy efficiency – and with the reach and resources of Johnson Controls, we will be able to solve the challenges of more customers. As we help reduce the energy consumption in buildings, our customers will benefit from a single, trusted source for heating solutions."

Hybrid Energy, based in Lysaker, Norway, will add to the ability of Johnson Controls to address high-temperature heating requirements with a hybrid heat pump as its core. Through patented technology, Hybrid Energy solutions can achieve temperatures greater than 100 degrees Celsius using ultra-low-global warming potential natural refrigerants. With rapidly increasing market potential, solutions such as those of Hybrid Energy will help the European Union reduce greenhouse gas emissions 55 percent by 2030 and achieve the Green Deal of being climate neutral by 2050, all while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

"With many countries diversifying energy sources, now is the time for clean energy technologies to become available for use on a global scale," said Rune Rinann, chief executive officer of Nordic Technology Group AS. "Between Hybrid Energy's unique heat pump technologies, the reach and capability of Johnson Controls and the collective brain power from both, we'll help advance a sustainable future by setting the standard for high-temperature industrial heat pumps."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

