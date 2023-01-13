Scavenger Hunt, Superheroes to Spread Love of Learning at Las Vegas School Choice Fair

2,000 community members, 80+ local schools to attend annual celebration

LAS VEGAS , Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An annual school choice fair returns to Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 21, bringing school booths, superheroes, and a scavenger hunt — and giving Nevada families the opportunity to better understand their K-12 education options.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

This year's school fair will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at IPEC Las Vegas and is expected to draw 2,000 community members. The popular event brings families and schools together to ease the school search process; parents can learn about traditional public, private, public charter, microschool, homeschool, online, and scholarship options all in one room. More than 80 schools and organizations, including Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, a project to deliver school choice information in Spanish, will be present to answer families' questions.

While parents meet school leaders and learn about changes in Nevada's educational landscape, children can enjoy photo booths, balloon twisting, face painting, music, and free snacks. Upbeat student performances, a scavenger hunt, and photo opportunities with superheroes will spread school spirit and fun throughout the day.

The event is free to attend and planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. The Las Vegas School Fair will be the largest celebration of education options in Nevada during the Week.

"This year, we have received a record number of registrations from families in Las Vegas seeking more educational opportunities. We are thrilled to host this event annually and to observe its increasing popularity," said Valeria Gurr of the Nevada School Choice Coalition.

The Las Vegas School Choice Fair is planned by the Nevada School Choice Coalition, a project of the American Federation for Children. Families are encouraged to register in advance for the free event at bit.ly/3Z12Ibs .

The IPEC Las Vegas is located at 6590 Bermuda Rd and parking is free.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

