ATERIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS ANNOUNCES SALVATORE GUCCIONE HAS JOINED BOARD OF ALLENTOWN AS VICE CHAIRMAN

NEW YORK and CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian"), a private equity firm, announces that Salvatore Guccione has joined the Board of its portfolio company Allentown, LLC ("Allentown", or the "Company") as Vice Chairman. Sal joins alongside existing board advisors, Dr. Hilton Klein, VMD,MS, international consultant in Laboratory Animal Medicine and former chair of AAALAC International Board of Directors, and Mark Massad, Co-CEO of KB Financial Companies, LLC (a ONEDIGITAL Company).

Most recently, Sal was Executive Chairman of The Emmes Company, LLC, a leading clinical stage contract research organization for public health, private foundation and biopharmaceutical research clients, and a Board Member for Lykan Bioscience, a contract development and manufacturing organization focused on cell-based therapies. Mr. Guccione previously served as CEO of WIL Research Company, a global preclinical contract research organization, which today is owned by Charles River Laboratories. During his times with WIL, Emmes and Lykan, each of those companies was backed by private equity and each achieved highly successful growth and returns on investment at exit. Sal brings more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical research, manufacturing, and services industries as a global operating executive for public and private equity backed companies.

John Coiro, CEO of Allentown said, "I very much look forward to working with Sal – he brings a large breadth of expertise, established relationships and extensive accomplishments, providing invaluable insights on Allentown's next stage of development. We believe Sal, in addition to our current board advisors, collectively bring substantial levels of intellectual capital to our organization to help drive our organic and M&A focused initiatives. All of us at Allentown are thrilled to have Sal join us on our journey."

Sal Guccione commented, "I am excited to join the Board of Allentown. Allentown is a special company with a tremendous set of growth opportunities and a terrific team to capitalize on those opportunities. John and his team's drive, paired with the Aterian team's hands-on support and capital, is certainly inspiring. I look forward to working with both Allentown and Aterian as we focus on the Company's continued evolution and broadening as a world-class leader in the life sciences space."

Brandon Bethea, Co-Founder and Partner of Aterian, and Daniel Phan, Managing Director said, "We are delighted to welcome Sal to the Board of Allentown. Having Sal join the Board as Vice Chairman is a major milestone for Allentown and its next chapter of growth. We look forward to working closely with Sal as we collaborate on our goals and continue our evolution as a full-service partner to the life sciences and biomedical research industry."

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners manages approximately $1.5 billion of committed capital and invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among other areas.

For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com

About Allentown

Allentown was family-founded in 1968 by the Coiro family with its origins in manufacturing animal housing solutions for the local concentrated Northeast academic research institutions. Today, Allentown has expanded to become a one-stop shop for equipment and solutions to the pre-clinical biomedical research and broader life sciences sectors, with a focus on vivarium solutions. Allentown now has a global reach and serves customers ranging from academic research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, private laboratories, governmental research institutions, contract research organizations and everywhere in between.

For more information, please visit https://www.allentowninc.com

