Austin drivers can now pay for on-street parking using the Way.com app

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Austin is innovating with its mobility management platform provider, Passport , and Way.com to offer drivers more convenient ways to pay for parking. Beginning today, motorists in Austin can pay for on-street parking using the Way.com app.

Here's how it works: To initiate an on-street parking session, a user opens the Way.com application and searches for nearby parking by entering their city or location. Next, the user enters their parking space number (or license plate number, depending on the location), vehicle information and length of stay. Users can also manage and extend their parking sessions and access parking history and receipts.

"This partnership with the City of Austin and Passport allows us to strengthen our parking vertical and connect customers with more parking options," says Way.com Co-Founder and VP of Strategic Alliances, Bhumi Bhutani. "Now, Way.com users who have been using the app for off-street parking have the option to conveniently access on-street parking as well."

The added feature starts rolling out today in Austin and will soon become widely available across additional cities.

