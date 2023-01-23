InventHelp Inventor Develops New Doll for Children with Autism (LJD-118)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new doll for children with autism to provide positive reinforcement and help them overcome various difficulties in life," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the MY LOVE DOLL. My design would provide encouragement and motivation through a wide range of life situations."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique doll for children with autism. In doing so, it enhances comfort, love, understanding and motivation. As a result, it could increase self esteem. It also could enhance communication and language skills. The invention features an inspirational and tactile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with autism. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

