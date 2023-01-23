THREE-PEAT

AD AGE NAMES MILWAUKEE -BASED HANSON DODGE A BEST PLACE TO WORK FOR THE THIRD YEAR IN A ROW

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Milwaukee-based Hanson Dodge has been named a "Best Place to Work" in Ad Age's annual "Best Places to Work" competition. The survey identified those companies that did a standout job last year amid the challenges of a tight talent pool, uncertain economy and ongoing effects of the pandemic. Fifty (50) companies were honored. Hanson Dodge was named a "Best Place to Work" among those companies with 200 or fewer employees.

To be named a Best Place to Work not once, not twice, but three times in a row suggests we must be doing something right

Ad Age's "Best Places to Work 2023" ranking was produced by Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. Winners reflect the highest overall scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by both employers and employees, with the employee engagement and satisfaction survey making up 75% of the overall score. The winning companies outscored other workplaces in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership.

Said agency president Stacie Boney , "Our agency mantra is to help good people and brands to make the next great leap. We achieve this goal by recognizing the importance of creating an environment where people can do their best work. Quite simply, we strive not to give any reason for our people to leave." She added, "To be named to Ad Age's list of 'Best Places to Work' not once, not twice, but three times in a row, driven largely by feedback from our people, suggests we must be doing something right. My thanks to everyone at HD as well as to all of the good clients we are proud to call our partners."

Being named a "Best Place to Work" continues HD's business momentum. The agency was recognized as a 2022 Ad Age Small Agency of the Year Silver Winner in the Midwest region. Earlier this month, HD was named the first creative agency partner for the Green Gobbler line of cleaning products – the latest national brand to award its business to the regional shop.

ABOUT HANSON DODGE

Hanson Dodge is a Milwaukee-based full-service independent advertising agency with a rich history of digital excellence. The agency is a collective of talented people working together and bringing out the best in each other to achieve uncommon success for the good people we're proud to call our clients. The agency's mission is to help good people and brands to make the next great leap. (www.hansondodge.com).

ABOUT AD AGE BEST PLACES TO WORK 2023

The Ad Age "Best Places to Work 2023" competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers. To be eligible, a company must have headquarters in North America, or have a North America headquarters or main office if world headquarters is outside of North America; a minimum of 15 full-time employees; and be in business a minimum of one year. To learn more, go to: Bestplacestoworkadage.com.

