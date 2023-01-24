Birthday Club
IBM ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 14, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of International Business Machines Corporation Shareholders

Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: January 18, 2018 to October 16, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 14, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in IBM:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ibm-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=35848&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that International Business Machines Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Strategic Imperatives Revenue growth, CAMSS (the distinct components of "Cloud," "Analytics," "Mobile," "Security," and "Social") and CAMSS Components' revenue growth, and the Company's Segments' revenue growth were artificially inflated as a result of the wrongful reclassification/misclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives Revenue; and (ii) IBM was materially less successful in growing its Strategic Imperative business, reporting materially higher growth than it actually achieved only by wrongfully reclassifying and misclassifying revenue from non-strategic to strategic thereby reporting publicly materially false Strategic Imperative Revenue.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in IBM you have until March 14, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased IBM securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the IBM lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ibm-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=35848&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-march-14-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-international-business-machines-corporation-shareholders-301728811.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.