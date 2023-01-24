ImpartnerCON2022 Named a Utah Business SAMY Award Winner

The Impartner Marketing Department is recognized for its marketing efforts and impact on the company's 2022 exclusive customer event

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete, most highly rated, and most award-winning Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, announced that the Impartner Marketing Department was named a Utah Business SAMY (Sales & Marketer of the Year) award winner for its marketing efforts for ImpartnerCON2022—the company's annual customer summit which was held in October 2022 in Salt Lake City.

The SAMY recognizes individuals and teams who've had a measurable impact on their company's bottom line and are going above and beyond to share their visions with the world.

Recently completing its sixth year, ImpartnerCON is one of the world's largest vendor-led channel industry events, gathering the most influential channel leaders and industry speakers to collaborate, celebrate, and deep dive into future-forward content. Customers and cutting-edge technology come together for the future of channel.

"ImpartnerCON22 had the best attendance yet, hosting up to 450 attendees and accommodating the company's expanded customer base, prospective buyers, and newly developed partner channel," said Dave R. Taylor, CMO at Impartner. "We are so proud of the marketing department's efforts in amplifying this year's event, and we can't wait to unveil what's in store for the next event."

ImpartnerCON22 delivered unforgettable technological and educational experiences like hologram keynote speeches and a live G2 review station for customers to provide product feedback on-site. Keynote speakers included Jay McBain, Chief Analyst, Channels, Partnerships and Ecosystems, at Canalys; Maria Chien, VP Research Director at Forrester; Janet Schijns, CEO of JS Group; and Jared Fuller, Chief Ecosystem Officer of PartnerHacker.

As a way to expand global reach and services to the customer base, ImpartnerCON22 served as the first event to showcase the company's own channel ecosystem and reduce costs related to the event. The first paid sponsorship program was rolled out at the summit and delivered increased revenue.

For more details on ImpartnerCON 2022, visit https://impartner.com/resources/impartnercon22.

For a complete list of all SAMY award winners, visit https://www.utahbusiness.com/2023-sales-and-marketers-of-the-year/.

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

