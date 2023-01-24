Skinuva Launches Skinuva Scar+: Physician Developed, Solutions Driven Scar Cream with Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skinuva is excited to announce the launch of its newest physician developed and solutions driven product, Skinuva Scar+ SPF 30. Our mission at Skinuva is to evolve skincare's gold standards by introducing professional, science backed formulations invented and clinically tested by physicians. Skinuva Scar+ SPF 30 is a scar photoaging defense cream using highly selective growth factors with Zinc Oxide mineral sunscreen.

Skinuva Scar+ has all the benefits of the original Skinuva Scar but with added non-nano Zinc Oxide for broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection to help improve the appearance of scars in sun-exposed areas. Skinuva Scar+ has the same key ingredients included in the original Skinuva Scar that help improve the appearance of scars, such as synthetic Growth Factors, Silicone, Hyaluronic Acid, Centella Asiatica, Aloe Vera, and Vitamin C. Skinuva Scar+ reduces redness and hyperpigmentation associated with scars while also protecting the skin from the sun's harmful rays with non-nano Zinc Oxide.

Non-nano Zinc Oxide helps protect skin from sun damage by acting as a shield on the skin's surface and reflecting and absorbing UVA and UVB rays. Zinc also has anti-inflammatory properties which can help aid skin in the healing phase.

"We are incredibly excited to provide our latest product, Skinuva Scar+, to our trusted physicians and their patients. Our original development of Skinuva Scar was to provide the most advanced and clinically effective scar cream on the market," says Christopher Zoumalan MD FACS, CEO and Founder of MD Medical Designs, Inc. (Skinuva). "Having achieved that, we now provide the added benefits of Zinc Oxide mineral sunscreen within the same clinically proven ingredients of Skinuva Scar to help improve scars in sun-exposed areas of the skin."

"I am excited for the launch of Skinuva's newest product, Skinuva Scar+ SPF," says Dr. Matthew Elias, DO, FAAD of Elias Dermatology in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Skinuva Scar+ has been specifically formulated for areas exposed to the sun such as the face, neck, and hands to minimize the darkening effects associated with sun exposure and help reduce the appearance of redness and hyperpigmentation. Skinuva Scar+ also helps prevent sunburn in sun-exposed scars. If used as directed with other sun protection measures, Skinuva Scar+ decreases the risk of skin cancer and early skin aging caused by the sun.

To learn more about Skinuva Scar+ or to purchase, please visit www.skinuva.com.

