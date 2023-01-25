Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Haivision Announces Results for the Three Months and Full Year Ended October 31, 2022

Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

Haivision reports fourth-quarter revenue growth of 40.1% and annual revenue growth of 35.8%

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision" or the "Company") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission critical, real-time IP video solutions, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2022.

Haivision Logo (CNW Group/Haivision Systems Inc.)
Haivision Logo (CNW Group/Haivision Systems Inc.)(PRNewswire)

"Having had a record quarter and record year of revenues, we are pleased to be on plan in realizing the immediate sales synergies of the two major acquisitions since our IPO,' said Mirko Wicha, Chairman and CEO of Haivision. "Additionally, in light of the product and technology synergies related to the acquisitions, we have significantly reorganized to focus our product, development, and business on mission-critical live video and collaboration within our core markets, to be assisted going forward by the experienced hand of our newly appointed Chief Product Officer, Jean-Marc Racine."

Q4 2022 Financial Results

  • Revenue of $37.9 million represents an increase of 40.1% from the prior year period.
  • Total expenses of $26.2 million represents an increase of $6.5 million from the prior year period, largely the result of the acquisition of Aviwest in April 2022 and $2.3 million in non-recurring restructuring costs.
  • Resulting operating loss was $0.4 million, a $0.1 million improvement from the prior year period.
  • Net loss of $1.1 million compared to $0.2 million net income in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* of $4.9 million, was an improvement of $3.2 million from Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.0% compared to 8.4% in the prior year period.

Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

  • Revenue of $125.7 million represents an increase of 35.8% from the prior year period.
  • Total expenses of $91.5 million represents a $16.7 million increase from the prior fiscal year, largely the result of the acquisitions of Haivision MCS and Aviwest and a non-recurring restructuring cost of $2.3 million offset by reduction in share-based compensation.
  • Resulting operating loss was $5.2 million, a $0.3 million improvement from the prior year period.
  • Net loss was $6.2 million, a $2.6 million improvement from the $8.8 million loss in the prior fiscal year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $8.1 million, a $4.2 million decrease from Adjusted EBITDA of $12.3 million in the prior fiscal year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin* was 6.4% compared to 13.3% for the prior fiscal year.

Key Company Highlights for Fiscal 2022

  • On April 1, 2022, completed the acquisition of AVIWEST S.A.S. ("Aviwest"), a provider of ultra-low-latency wireless and IP bonding broadcast video transmission, through mobile networking (5G/4G cellular) and patented network bonding capabilities.
  • CineMassive Displays, LLC was renamed Haivision MCS, LLC ("Haivision MCS"), highlighting its focus on "Mission-Critical Systems" for the enterprise, government, and defense verticals.
  • Haivision introduced the new critical visual collaboration platform Haivision Command 360.
  • Haivision was awarded its fourth Emmy® Award for Technology & Engineering, for the "Management of IP Multicast Video Distribution to Desktops and TVs in News and Media Production Facilities" through our flagship, multisite, live video distribution and IPTV solution, Haivision Media Platform.
  • Haivision was awarded "Best Corporate Video and Enterprise Video Content Management Platform" at the 2021 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards.
  • Haivision partnered with Grass Valley to enable live low latency cloud media production.
  • Published our third annual Broadcast IP Transformation Report.
  • SRT Alliance membership surpassed 575 members.
  • Haivision awarded Best of Show award at IBC 2022 for Haivision Pro460 mobile video transmitter.
  • Introduced an exciting new brand strategy that brings together our products, technology, and people under one inspiring brand.
  • Haivision awarded "Best Encoding Hardware for Live Production" at the 2022 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards.
  • Haivision announced the appointment of Jean-Marc Racine as Chief Product Officer and announced the completion of a strategic reorganization.

"With organizational restructuring behind us, and a renewed focus on our high-value core markets, the earnings potential of the business is becoming evident,' said Dan Rabinowitz, Chief Financial Officer and EVP, Operations. "Furthermore, there is also clear potential for increased synergies as our product, development, and operational teams continue to integrate and we leverage into the global scale of our client base. We expect to fully realize the benefits of our reorganization and focus through this next fiscal year."

Financial Results

Revenue for the three months and full year ended October 31, 2022 was $37.9 million and $125.7 million, respectively, an increase of 40.1% and 35.8% compared to the prior year periods, respectively.  Primary contributors to revenue growth were the recent acquisitions of Haivision MCS in August 2021 and of Aviwest in April 2022.  Gross Margins* for the three months and full year ended October 31, 2022 were 68.0% and 68.7%, compared to 70.8% and 74.9% for the prior year periods, respectively. The decrease in Gross Margins* results largely from the addition of the recent acquisitions which historically operated at a lower overall gross margin than Haivision's traditional business.

Total expenses in the quarter ended October 31, 2022 were $26.2 million an increase of $6.5 million from the prior year period largely related to the acquisition of Aviwest in April 2022, and included $2.3 million in restructuring costs and $0.8 million in additional depreciation and amortization expenses related to these acquisitions. For fiscal 2022, total expenses of $91.5 million represent an increase of $6.7 million from the prior year period largely related to the acquisition of Haivision MCS in August 2021 and Aviwest in April 2022; and included $5.2 million in additional depreciation and amortization expenses related to these acquisitions and $2.3 million in non-recurring restructuring costs.  Increases in total expenses were offset by the reduction in non-recurring share-based compensation of $14.1 million related to the legacy Employee Stock Option Plan ("ESOP").

Net loss for the three months ended October 31, 2022 was $1.1 million compared to the $0.2 million in net income realized in the prior year period. The decrease in net income in the three-month period ended October 31, 2022 is largely related to the $10.8 million increase in revenue contributing to a $6.6 million increase in gross profit; offset by an increase in total expenses by $6.5 million (largely related to the Aviwest acquisition in April 2022) and an increase in income taxes of $1.1 million.  The net loss for the full year ended October 31, 2022 was $5.5 million, a $3.3 million improvement from the $8.8 million net loss in the prior year period.  The increase in net income in fiscal 2022 is largely related to the $33.1 million increase in revenue contributing to a $17.0 million increase in gross profit; offset by an increase in total expenses by $16.7 million (largely related to the Haivision MCS acquisition in August 2021 and the Aviwest acquisition in April 2022) and a decrease in income taxes of $3.7 million.

*Represents a non-IFRS measure. For the relevant definition, see "Non-IFRS Measures" below. As applicable, a reconciliation of this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is included in the tables at the end of this press release and in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months and full year ended October 31, 2022.

Conference Call Notification

Haivision will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results on Wednesday,
January 25, 2022 at 5:30 pm (ET). To register for the call, please use this link https://conferencingportals.com/event/myiwYleM. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry.

Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Additional Information

Haivision's consolidated financial statements for full year ended October 31, 2022 (the "2022 Financial Statements"), the management's discussion and analysis thereon and additional information relating to Haivision and its business can be found under Haivision's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The financial information presented in this release was derived from the 2022 Financial Statements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's growth opportunities and its ability to execute on its growth strategy. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Haivision as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that the Company has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Haivision. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Haivision undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Measures

Haivision's consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022 are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures, including "EBITDA", "Gross Margin", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin". These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. Rather, these non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure used by management to assess the financial performance of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is also a key metric that management uses prior to execution of any strategic investing or financing opportunity. "EBITDA" is defined as earnings (loss) before income taxes, depreciation, amortization and financial expenses and "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA, as adjusted for stock-based compensation and certain non-recurring expense items. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. "Gross Margin" represents gross profit divided by revenue.

A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net income (loss) is included in the tables at the end of this press release and in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the three months and full year ended October 31, 2022.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable global organizations to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

Thousands of Canadian dollars (except per share amounts)










Three months ended

October 31,


Full year ended

October 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021


($)


($)


($)


($)

Revenue

37,903


27,060


125,697


92,591

Cost of sales

12,135


7,892


38,367


23,265









Gross profit

25,769


19,168


86,330


69,326

















Expenses








Sales and marketing

9,426


7,219


30,010


21,205

Operations and support

3,626


2,170


12,336


5,505

Research and development

7,261


5,740


29,347


18,617

General and administrative

2,892


3,719


14,797


12,655

Share-based payment

636


816


2,696


16,831

Restructuring costs

2,337



2,337











26,179


19,664


91,523


74,813









Operating Profit (loss)

(409)


(496)


(5,193)


(5,487)

Financial expenses

455


145


1,109


393









Income (loss) before income taxes

(864)


(641)


(6,302)


(5,880)









Income taxes








Current

(61)


67


261


3,782

Deferred

305


(879)


(371)


(879)









Net income (loss)

(1,108)


171


(6,192)


(8,783)









Other comprehensive income (loss)








Foreign currency translation adjustment

4,767


(1,594)


5,250


(2,373)









Comprehensive income (loss)

(3,660)


(1,423)


(942)


(11,156)

















Net income per share








 Net income (loss) per share (basic and diluted)

$(0.04)


$0.02


$(0.21)


$(0.34)

 Weighted average number of shares outstanding








       Basic

28,878,054


28,761,365


28,854,663


24,783,477

       Diluted

28,878,054


29,363,158


28,854,663


25,783,477




















Thousands of Canadian dollars




As at



October 31,
2022


October 31,
2021



$


$







Assets





Current assets





             Cash

5,773


26,838


             Trade and other receivables

26,711


19,476


             Investment tax credits receivable

3,000


2,000


             Inventories

21,056


8,840


             Prepaid expenses

5,125


3,226



61,665


60,380







Property and equipment

3,808


1,848


Right-of-use assets

8,948


7,926


Intangible assets

23,664


17,533


Goodwill

44,435


30,079


Non-refundable investment tax credits receivable

3,298


2,535


Deferred income taxes

2,778


2,179



86,931


62,100



148,596


122,480







Liabilities





Current liabilities





            Credit facility

11,173



            Trade and other payables

17,841


12,504


            Restructuring costs payable

1,670



             Purchase price payable

1,985




            Income taxes payable

42


2,960


            Current portion of lease liabilities

1,538


1,002


            Current portion of term loans

1,389



            Deferred revenue

9,147


7,913



44,785


24,379







Lease liabilities

8,258


7,587


Long term debt

2,617



Deferred revenue

2,685


1,592



58,345


33,559







Equity





Share capital

90,176


89,785


Retained earnings

(9,195)


(3,002)


Stock option reserve

4,565


2,684


Cumulative translation adjustment

4,704


(546)



90,251


88,921



148,596


122,480







Thousands of Canadian dollars










Three months ended

 October 31,


Full year ended

October 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021


($)


($)


($)


($)

Net Income (loss)

(1,108)


171


(6,192)


(8,783)

Income Taxes

244


(812)


(110)


2,903

















Income before income taxes

(864)


(641)


(6,302)


(5,880)









Depreciation

771


545


2,609


1,429

Amortization

1,603


896


5,625


1,311

Financial expenses

455


145


1,109


393

























EBITDA(1)

1,965


945


3,041


(2,747)









Share-based payments (LTIP)

636


815


2,696


2,706

Non-recurring expenses:








   Restructuring costs

2,337



2,337


   Share-based payment (ESOP)




14,125

   PPP loan forgiveness




(1,772)

















Adjusted EBITDA(1)

4,938


1,760


8,074


12,312

























Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)

13.0 %


6.5 %


6.4 %


13.3 %




























________________________

Note:

(1)  Non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haivision-announces-results-for-the-three-months-and-full-year-ended-october-31-2022-301730919.html

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.