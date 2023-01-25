NemaLife develops second-generation, AI-driven high-throughput organism-on-chip screening platform

Addressing market demand for rapid evaluation of novel ingredients, NemaLife enhances the capabilities of its in vivo screening platform

LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NemaLife Inc., a TechBio company, is delighted to announce that it has advanced the capabilities of its high-throughput organism-on-chip screening platform.

Evaluating novel ingredients in mammals can take years and cost millions, slowing product development.

"Evaluating novel ingredients in mammals can take years and cost millions, slowing product development. To address this, NemaLife has developed a high-throughput organism-on-chip platform using the microscopic worm C. elegans. The first generation of our organism-on-chip technology primarily addressed the needs of academic researchers. However, in the last two years, we have partnered with many food, nutraceutical, and pharma companies seeking fast, actionable data to de-risk their product development. The INFINITY 2.0 addresses the industry's need for a scalable in vivo screening solution while reducing the reliance on mammals. I congratulate the NemaLife team for delivering this advanced platform that defines new standards for discovering safe and efficacious ingredients," says Siva Vanapalli, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NemaLife.

"A major challenge with conducting studies using living organisms is variability that comes from intrinsic and extrinsic factors. What we have done with INFINITY 2.0 is to add technology layers that allow close monitoring of our assays while increasing the throughput. For example, we have integrated multiple machine vision cameras, real-time AI-based object detection, and new software tools for seamless experiment tracking. We look forward to technology partnerships with innovators who want to transform their entire industry," says Mizanur Rahman, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer.

NemaLife's platform has been validated with diverse ingredients, including phytochemicals, prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics, dietary proteins, cannabinoids, small-molecule drugs, and synthetic peptides. "We have validated our platform with 400+ ingredients. Our partners are moving their leads into clinical trials this year because we have accelerated their discovery timelines from years to a few months. INFINITY 2.0 will open new opportunities for discovery, and we encourage companies to engage with us to accelerate their product development," says Dhaval Patel, Ph.D., Director of Research and Innovation.

NemaLife is a TechBio platform company developing AI and microfluidics-based solutions to reduce the costs and carbon footprint of R&D for various industries. Its low-cost whole-organism assays help de-risk and accelerate product development by providing actionable data while reducing the use of mammalian testing. NemaLife's technology is built with scalability and versatility in mind, helping innovative companies accelerate their R&D and scientific discoveries to improve the quality of human life on a healthy planet.

For more information, visit www.nemalifeinc.com

