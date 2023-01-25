TRAVEL FORECAST 2023: MINDFUL, WORK-FREE, NOSTALGIC VACATIONS ARE A PRIORITY FOR TRAVELERS

Lifestyle and Travel Expert Shares Travel Trends and Predictions for the New Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

As we welcome 2023, the fresh new year is the time to turn dreams and goals into action – and travel is no different. Coming off a travel boom in 2022, Americans are optimistic about this new year! According to recent research from Booking.com, nearly three quarters (73%) of Americans state that traveling will always be worthwhile.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9127551-booking-dot-com-travel-forecast-2023/

On January 19th, Lifestyle and Travel Expert, Carmen Ordonez will share the top trending destinations around the United States for everyone to explore as well as results of a recent survey on priorities for travelers this year. She can also discuss financially savvy itineraries that will be top of mind for travelers this year and how to take advantage of smartly timed travel and discounts.

DID YOU KNOW?

US travelers are seeking trips that are more daring, mindful, work-free, and nostalgic, while keeping budget in mind with 64% of Americans saying value is a priority for any trip type.

New data reveals that travelers are looking to return to previous, more simple times with 9 in 10 Americans wanting a nostalgic getaway.

Additionally, two-thirds (67%) of US travelers will be prioritizing unplugging from their jobs no matter the destination over working remotely on their trips.

For more information visit: www.booking.com

MORE ABOUT CARMEN ORDONEZ:

Carmen Ordonez is a leading on-air lifestyle and travel expert, TV Host, Spokesperson and founder behind Viva Fashion. She has appeared in several media outlets including The New York Times, The TODAY Show, Univision, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, CNN, Telemundo and InStyle Magazine to name a few. She is currently the host of "ION Style" on the ION Television Network and also shares her practical lifestyle advice on various TV shows including Telemundo's Un Nuevo Dia and Univision's Despierta America. Launched in 2008, Viva Fashion features the latest in fashion, travel, beauty and lifestyle. She's received several awards for her work including being named a "Next Generation Latina" by MasterCard and a Top 25 Fashion Influencer by LATINA Magazine. Today her goal is to empower women through fashion and helping them be the best version of themselves by also leading a purposeful life. She currently travels across the U.S. participating in conferences and speaking engagements.

Interview provided by: Booking.com

View original content:

SOURCE Booking.com