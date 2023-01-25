Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions and OLI Systems to Jointly Accelerate Digital Transformation for the Oil and Gas Industry with Water Chemistry Insights

TREVOSE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions announced today a collaboration with OLI Systems , a leader in water chemistry-based process simulation and electrolyte thermodynamics, to optimize operating performance in the refining and petrochemical industries through the use of OLI's innovative cloud platform that delivers actionable insights to operations teams.

OLI's deep understanding of electrolyte-intensive applications in refining, like crude distillation units, FCC, Hydroprocessing, Sour Water Stripping, and HF Alkylation, is informed by a comprehensive chemistry property database, rigorous thermodynamic models, and an expert team of water chemistry professionals, including scientists and engineers. With the new collaboration, OLI will work with Veolia to bring these leading capabilities to Veolia field engineers and experts in refining and petrochemicals to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of chemical treatment programs by successfully addressing process diagnostics and asset integrity concerns.

"Veolia has a broad portfolio of solutions for the refining industry, and this collaboration with OLI will allow us to provide our customers with a consultative offering to provide enhanced diagnostics, system optimization, and alternative treatments. OLI's rigorous and accurate electrolyte chemistry insights nicely complement our expertise in end-to-end management of chemical treatment programs to offer customers a highly reliable solution that will accelerate their business outcomes and realize a rapid return on investment," states Martin Willis, Global Executive Energy & Chemicals, Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions.

Veolia's field engineers with continuous access to chemical corrosion insights during operation from OLI Cloud Apps can analyze asset performance more effectively, diagnose root causes rapidly, proactively manage asset integrity, and minimize unplanned downtime.

"OLI Systems is building strategic global relationships to accelerate industrial digital transformation. The democratization of OLI capabilities with anytime, anywhere access to water chemistry-based process insights dramatically increases the productivity of field engineers across the globe," says Vineeth Ram, Chief Revenue Officer, OLI Systems. "Together with Veolia, we are enabling improved efficiency of refinery and petrochemical operations, while mitigating risk of downtime by optimizing chemical treatment programs and, lowering operations costs."

About Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions

With operations in 130 countries and over 10,000 employees worldwide, Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions (formerly SUEZ – Water Technologies & Solutions) solves the toughest water, wastewater and process challenges around the globe. Leveraging a comprehensive set of chemical, equipment and digital enabled services and products, the company helps customers optimize water resources and overcome process challenges. Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions serves customers across all industries, including food and beverage, metals and mining, power, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, chemicals, petrochemicals, pulp and paper, and utilities. Learn more at watertechnologies.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About OLI Systems

For over five decades, OLI Systems has been a pioneer and established global leader in water chemistry and its applications in industrial processes by delivering comprehensive process modeling and intelligent simulation insights for chemical processes that enhance operational efficiency and engineering productivity. OLI Systems is building strategic global partnerships to accelerate the industrial digital transformation by combining accurate process model insights with existing plant analytics, calibrating process performance and providing expert consulting services. This enables real-time process and asset lifecycle optimization that help to drive growth, achieve compliance and mitigate risk. Visit olisystems.com or follow OLI on LinkedIn .

