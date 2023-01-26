Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. 2022 Earnings Release

Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), the parent of Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (collectively, "Chain Bridge"), today reported net income of $8,281,180, an increase of $1.23 million or 17.48% from the $7,048,718 earned in 2021.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.(PRNewswire)

Earnings per weighted average common share, basic and diluted, increased $22.67 or 7.52% to $324.26 in 2022, from $301.59 in 2021.  The Company's return on average equity was 12.79% in 2022 versus 10.18% in 2021.

Book value per share was $2,559.65 at year-end 2022, a decrease of 13.92% from $2,973.63 at year-end 2021.  On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the unrealized gain or loss on debt securities, book value per share was $3,216.38 at year-end 2022, an increase of 11.12% over $2,894.46 at year-end 2021.

In 2022, Chain Bridge increased its loan loss reserves by $822,000, compared to a reversal of $530,000 in 2021.  Chain Bridge ended the year with an allowance for loan losses of $4.48 million, or 1.40% of gross loans, compared to $3.66 million, or 1.29% of gross loans, at year-end 2021.  Chain Bridge reported zero non-performing assets at December 31, 2022, the eleventh consecutive year-end with zero non-performing assets.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company raised $10.50 million by means of a private offering.  Pursuant to the terms of the offering, the Company issued 3,500 shares of common stock, at a price per share of $3,000.00.  This issuance raised the number of Company shares outstanding from 23,372 to 26,872.

At its July meeting, the Company's Board voted to recommend to shareholders that the Company reincorporate from Virginia to Delaware by means of a conversion.  The Company Board also voted, effective immediately, to increase the size of the Company's Board and to add all Bank directors to the Company's Board.

On September 21, 2022, shareholders voted, at a special meeting called for the purpose, to approve the reincorporation of the Company from Virginia to Delaware by means of a conversion.  At the special meeting, shareholders approved the Plan of Conversion as well as the Company's Delaware Certificate of Incorporation and Delaware Bylaws.  The Company completed its reincorporation to Delaware, by means of a conversion, effective September 30, 2022.

At its October meeting, the Company Board created a Governance and Nominating Committee, an Audit Committee, a Compensation Committee and a Risk Committee.

In October, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit heard oral arguments on Blue Flame Medical, LLC's ("Blue Flame") and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.'s (JPMorgan) consolidated appeals from the District Court's orders of Summary Judgment in favor of Chain Bridge and against Blue Flame and JPMorgan.  The Fourth Circuit has yet to announce its decisions on these appeals.

***

Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. is a national banking association organized under the laws of the United States and is the sole subsidiary of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc., a Delaware corporation and bank holding company registered with the Federal Reserve.  The Bank is a member of the FDIC and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximums.  The Company's shares are privately held.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Chain Bridge's operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions.  Because of the uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results may differ materially from those indicated herein.  Important factors that could have such a result include: market interest rates and inflation; disruptions in the financial markets; actions by government agencies, including those that impact money supply; changes in customer behavior; and changes in customers', suppliers and other counterparties performance and creditworthiness. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We do not assume any duty and do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. The Company's and Bank's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

 Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and 

 Chain Bridge Bank, National Association 

 Consolidated Financial Highlights 

(unaudited)


 Years Ended December 31, 


2022


2021





Performance Measures and Yields




Consolidated net income

$         8,281,180


$       7,048,718

Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.65 %


0.70 %

Return on average risk-weighted assets 1

2.02 %


2.02 %

Return on average equity (ROAE)

12.79 %


10.18 %

Yield on earning assets

2.18 %


2.15 %

Cost of funds

0.11 %


0.03 %

Net interest margin (Fully Tax Equivalent)

2.08 %


2.12 %





Balance Sheet and Other Highlights 




Total assets

$  1,030,683,857


$ 1,218,153,554

Average cash balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank

$     394,300,295


$   230,920,633

U.S. Treasury securities 2

$     200,078,020


$   446,200,041

Total investment grade securities 2

$     592,649,117


$   791,786,809

Total loans

$     320,192,778


$   283,919,621

SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, outstanding balance

$                        -


$     21,319,352

Total deposits

$     952,953,867


$ 1,140,872,375

Trust Department:  Total custody and managed assets

$     141,823,608


$   355,928,607





Asset Quality (%)




Non-performing assets / assets

0.00 %


0.00 %

Texas ratio 3

0.00 %


0.00 %

Risk-weighted asset density 4

43.33 %


30.81 %

Loan loss reserves / gross loans

1.40 %


1.29 %

Loan loss reserves / gross loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.40 %


1.39 %

Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans

0.00 %


0.00 %





Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Regulatory Capital Information




Tier 1 risk-based capital

$       86,430,482


$     67,649,302

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

19.35 %


18.03 %

Total regulatory capital

$       90,912,482


$     71,309,302

Total regulatory capital ratio

20.36 %


19.00 %





Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Share Information




Number of shares outstanding

26,872


23,372

Book value per share

$          2,559.65


$         2,973.63

Book value per share,




excluding unrealized gain/loss on securities (non-GAAP)

$          3,216.38


$         2,894.46

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$             324.26


$           301.59





 1 Average is calculated using the last five quarter ends.




 2 Available for sale securities are reported at fair value, and held to maturity securities are report at carrying value.


 3 Texas ratio is defined as nonperforming assets plus delinquent loans as a percent of tangible equity and reserves.


 4 Risk-weighted asset density measures the riskiness of the Bank's assets.  It is calculated as risk-weighted assets divided by total assets.

 Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and 

 Chain Bridge Bank, National Association 

 Consolidated Balance Sheets 




December 31,


2022


2021


(unaudited)


*

Assets




Cash and due from banks

$       6,773,145


$       3,028,217

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

91,889,968


120,848,526

Securities available for sale, at fair value

279,596,208


791,246,041

Securities held to maturity, at carrying value

312,567,291


- -

Equity securities, at fair value

485,618


540,768

Restricted securities, at cost

2,500,900


2,032,600

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,482,000 in 2022




and $3,660,000 in 2021

315,710,778


280,259,621

Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation




of $6,300,012 in 2022 and $5,799,029 in 2021

10,079,737


10,492,884

Accrued interest receivable

4,313,033


3,568,409

Other assets

6,767,179


6,136,488

Total assets

$ 1,030,683,857


$ 1,218,153,554





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Liabilities




Deposits:




Noninterest-bearing

$   666,493,146


$   928,392,740

Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market accounts

273,888,277


199,610,956

Time, $250,000 and over

5,374,103


5,483,404

Other time

7,198,341


7,385,275

Total deposits

$   952,953,867


$ 1,140,872,375

Short-term borrowings

5,000,000


5,000,000

Accrued interest payable

20,087


5,979

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

3,926,989


2,775,518

Total liabilities

$   961,900,943


$ 1,148,653,872





Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock




$1 par value, authorized 10,000 shares,




no shares issued or outstanding

$                  - -


$                  - -

Common stock




$1 par value, authorized 50,000 shares, 26,872




and 23,372 shares issued and outstanding respectively

26,872


23,372

Additional paid-in capital

38,283,095


27,786,595

Retained earnings

48,120,515


39,839,335

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(17,647,568)


1,850,380

Total stockholders' equity

$     68,782,914


$     69,499,682

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,030,683,857


$ 1,218,153,554

* Derived from audited financial statements.






 Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and 

 Chain Bridge Bank, National Association 

 Consolidated Statements of Income 

 For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 






2022


2021


(unaudited)


*

Interest and Dividend Income




Interest and fees on loans

$     11,311,115


$     12,507,337

Interest and dividends on securities, taxable

9,190,140


6,440,293

Interest on securities, tax-exempt

1,293,961


1,425,986

Interest on interest bearing deposits in banks

5,589,092


315,011

Total interest and dividend income

$     27,384,308


$     20,688,627

Interest Expense




Interest on deposits

$       1,081,831


$          163,195

Interest on short-term borrowings

201,082


137,634

Total interest expense

$       1,282,913


$          300,829

Net Interest Income

$     26,101,395


$     20,387,798

Provision for (Recovery of) Loan Losses

822,000


(530,000)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

$     25,279,395


$     20,917,798

Noninterest Income




Deposit placement services income

$       1,542,600


$            20,825

Service charges on accounts

1,153,618


978,860

Trust and wealth management income

335,103


344,952

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

17,785


412,488

Other income

60,641


1,519,972

Total noninterest income

$       3,109,747


$       3,277,097

Noninterest Expenses




Salaries and employee benefits

$     11,172,906


$       9,647,555

Data processing and communication expenses

1,964,610


1,724,643

Professional services

1,367,310


1,308,036

Occupancy and equipment expenses

932,399


952,216

FDIC and regulatory assessments

847,511


423,815

Virginia bank franchise tax

627,312


451,423

Directors fees

370,850


307,900

Other operating expenses

943,026


818,758

Total noninterest expenses

$     18,225,924


$     15,634,346

Net income before taxes

$     10,163,218


$       8,560,549





Income Tax Expense

1,882,038


1,511,831





Net income 

$       8,281,180


$       7,048,718

Earnings per common share, basic and diluted

$            324.26


$           301.59

* Derived from audited financial statements.




View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chain-bridge-bancorp-inc-2022-earnings-release-301731715.html

SOURCE Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.