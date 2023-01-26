Domino Data Lab Enhances Partner Program With New Offerings to Accelerate Data Science Innovation

Partner momentum continues to increase with new accreditations, trainings and validated ecosystem integrations to deliver partners expanded MLOps knowledge and capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today unveiled dynamic new offerings in its rapidly expanding partner program. New accreditations, trainings, and validated ecosystem integrations will enable Domino's partners to broaden use of its platform alongside other industry-leading data science ecosystem technologies as well as build new solutions on Domino to further accelerate data science innovation at scale.

Domino Logo (PRNewswire)

Two new Domino partner accreditation programs—part of Domino University—are tailored to enable both implementation and consulting as well as solutions partners to help clients and customers quickly begin realizing business value from their data science investment:

The Domino Data Science Practitioner Accreditation focuses on training data science practitioners on proven methods to more easily create data science and machine learning projects from scratch on Domino.

The Domino App Administration Accreditation focuses on training Domino admins identified by data science and IT teams in best practices to manage the Domino platform as a hub of innovation after it's installed.

These robust new programs train consultants to get their clients up to speed quickly — foundational to Domino's partner-first services model. Solutions partners will also benefit with the knowledge to intuitively build custom offerings on top of Domino's platform — targeted at specific vertical use cases, such as Moody's Analytics ' CAP™ financial services solution, Accenture 's Intient™ Clinical solutions, Biorankings ' Virtual Biostatistics Core solution for life science companies, and more.

"As Domino continues to blaze new trails in the data science platform market, scaling through partners is a critical part of our strategy," said Thomas Robinson, Chief Operating Officer at Domino Data Lab. "These new partner offerings expedite customer time to value from data science investments and augment solution partners' ability to build differentiated, best-in-class solutions tailored to their respective industries."

A Year of Praise and Growing Partnerships

A market leader in enterprise AI/ML platforms, Domino continues to be recognized and validated by third parties for its strides in business and technology achievement. In 2022 alone, the company was selected as a winner of the 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Awards ; was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for MLOps; and ranked No. 200 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™. Partners play a key role in Domino's growth and roadmap, and are a core part of the company's largest investments. Recent partner milestones for Domino include:

NVIDIA and Dell

In December, Domino Data Lab became available and certified with NVIDIA AI Enterprise on Dell servers. Built for global data science teams and as an optimal foundation for an AI Center of Excellence, it combines massively scalable storage, hardware-accelerated compute, high-speed network with self-service access, NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and Domino's Enterprise MLOps platform to support full-production AI and simplify the AI lifecycle for any workload. Domino is certified on NVIDIA AI Enterprise, streamlining the development and deployment of AI workloads with seamless collaboration and integrated MLOps workflows. In December, Domino Data Lab became available and certified withon Dell servers. Built for global data science teams and as an optimal foundation for an AI Center of Excellence, it combines massively scalable storage, hardware-accelerated compute, high-speed network with self-service access, NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and Domino's Enterprise MLOps platform to support full-production AI and simplify the AI lifecycle for any workload. Domino is certified on NVIDIA AI Enterprise, streamlining the development and deployment of AI workloads with seamless collaboration and integrated MLOps workflows.

NVIDIA, NetApp, and AWS

Announced in September, an integration between Domino's Nexus hybrid and multi-cloud Enterprise MLOps solution and NetApp, Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP enables teams to easily run AI/ML workloads in hybrid real-time environments without any refactoring. The integration between these technologies is powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing as part of the NetApp ONTAP AI integrated solution. Announced in September, an integration betweenand NetApp, Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP enables teams to easily run AI/ML workloads in hybrid real-time environments without any refactoring. The integration between these technologies is powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing as part of the NetApp ONTAP AI integrated solution.

TD SYNNEX

The two companies announced earlier this week that the Domino platform is now available through TD Synnex's leading global technology distribution and aggregation services to help enterprises in 100+ countries scale data science quickly and with ease. The two companiesthat the Domino platform is now available through TD Synnex's leading global technology distribution and aggregation services to help enterprises in 100+ countries scale data science quickly and with ease.

Anaconda

In November 2022 , Domino and Anaconda announced a new partnership that seamlessly integrates Anaconda's complete and secure Open-Source Software (OSS) repository into the Domino platform, delivering data science teams faster time-to-value through self-serve, instant access to the open-source Python and R tools used in every industry today - without the need for a separate enterprise license. Inthat seamlessly integrates Anaconda's complete and secure Open-Source Software (OSS) repository into the Domino platform, delivering data science teams faster time-to-value through self-serve, instant access to the open-source Python and R tools used in every industry today - without the need for a separate enterprise license.

Snowflake Ready Technology Partner

Domino is now a Snowflake Ready Technology Partner, with a validated data connector for data science that enables teams to seamlessly and securely leverage Snowflake's Data Cloud from Domino to build, deploy, and monitor models while easily sharing results with business users. Customers using Domino with Snowflake's Data Cloud now enjoy end-to-end data science lifecycle management with confidence from a third-party technical validation to confirm the Domino/Snowflake integrations are optimized with functional and performance best practices. Domino is now a Snowflake Ready Technology Partner, with afor data science that enables teams to seamlessly and securely leverage Snowflake's Data Cloud from Domino to build, deploy, and monitor models while easily sharing results with business users. Customers using Domino with Snowflake's Data Cloud now enjoywith confidence from a third-party technical validation to confirm the Domino/Snowflake integrations are optimized with functional and performance best practices.

Domino Now Available Through Microsoft Azure's Marketplace

Having been fully compatible and tightly integrated with Azure-based infrastructure for several years, Domino can now be purchased through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace . This allows Microsoft Azure customers to simplify procurement by acquiring Domino licenses using their Microsoft Azure consumption commitment (MACC). On Azure, Domino is installed on customer VNets, and is available across Azure regions, deployed in existing VNets or as a new one. Having been fully compatible and tightly integrated with Azure-based infrastructure for several years, Domino can now be purchased through the. This allows Microsoft Azure customers to simplify procurement by acquiring Domino licenses using their Microsoft Azure consumption commitment (MACC). On Azure, Domino is installed on customer VNets, and is available across Azure regions, deployed in existing VNets or as a new one.

Domino will showcase the continued growth of its ecosystem at Rev 4 in New York City, May 31 - June 2, 2023. The annual Rev Enterprise MLOps Leadership Summit convenes data science leaders from the most analytically advanced enterprises in the world. Domino partners are invited to get accredited by Domino University and participate via a variety of sponsorship options .

Additional Resources

Learn more about the benefits of partnering with Domino and optimizing your data science initiatives. about the benefits of partnering with Domino and optimizing your data science initiatives.

solution with NetApp, AWS, and NVIDIA that enables seamless AI/ML workload management across environments. Learn more about Domino's recentthat enables seamless AI/ML workload management across environments.

Domino Nexus . See how industry leaders protect data sovereignty, reduce cloud costs, and future-proof their investments with

Domino Data Lab Blog . Learn more about Domino 5.3 and Domino Enterprise MLOps Platform in the

Domino 5 through blogs, demo videos, and more. Learn more about the capabilities inthrough blogs, demo videos, and more.

Model Velocity Assessment . Conduct an immediate data science lifecycle assessment with Domino's

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab powers model-driven businesses with its leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100. Domino accelerates the development and deployment of data science work while increasing collaboration and governance. With Domino, enterprises worldwide can develop better medicines, grow more productive crops, build better cars, and much more. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Coatue Management, Great Hill Partners, Highland Capital, Sequoia Capital and other leading investors. For more information, visit www.dominodatalab.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Domino Data Lab