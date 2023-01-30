Clip is featured as the most valuable fintech brand in Mexico

The ranking, elaborated by the prestigious Kantar BrandZ, also features Clip as the youngest brand and only start-up in the list, and values the brand at US$ 981 million

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clip , the leading digital payments platform in Mexico −as well as the favorite of hundreds of thousands of businesses− was chosen as the only fintech in the ranking of the most valuable brands "Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Mexican Brands 2023", registering a brand value of approximately US$ 981 million, which allowed it to be featured for the first time in this list. In this way, Clip consolidates its impact throughout more than 10 years of history during which it has revolutionized the economy and has empowered businesses of any size, in any industry and in any region of Mexico.

"We are very excited to appear for the first time in the Kantar BrandZ Top 30 ranking in Mexico. After 10 years operating in the market, we are positioned as one of the most important brands in the country driving financial inclusion and offering an easy, reliable and secure digital payment experience. After a decade of hard work, we are now at the same level of some of the most recognized brands in Mexico, and confirms that we are the most complete digital payments platform with a culture 100% focused on solving users' needs," said Adolfo Babatz, CEO and founder of Clip.

In its first appearance in this list of 30 brands, Clip was ranked 17th, being the only fintech brand, the only one born as a start-up and the youngest in the country to be included in this prestigious ranking.

From its foundation in 2012, Clip has been a benchmark in the Mexican entrepreneurial ecosystem by consolidating the most complete portfolio of solutions in the industry that solves the needs of small and medium-sized businesses in the country. Nowadays, Clip has more than 20 products and services in hardware and software.

BrandZ™ is the only brand valuation ranking to measure the way a brand contributes to company sales. Created in 2006, this research blends brand equity metrics with 4.1 million consumer interviews, 19,250 brands, 522 categories in 51 markets worldwide. On top of identifying brands' strengths and weaknesses, BrandZ also offers unparalleled insights into what brands must do to attract consumers around the world.

"To be part of this ranking proves that at Clip we consistently follow our brand promise of providing value to all our stakeholders and having a positive impact on the lives we touch. Being acknowledged as one of the most valuable brands reinforces our position as a true disruptive story in Mexico," said Ricardo Muñoz, Clip's Marketing Director.

This award reinforces Clip's commitment to continue promoting financial inclusion in Mexico through innovative technologies at the service of companies to increase their sales and provide a better experience to their customers.

Click here for the complete ranking: https://www.kantar.com/campaigns/brandz/mexico

About Clip

Clip is the leading commerce and digital payments platform that is empowering businesses in Mexico to interact and transact with its consumers more effectively through innovative technologies, best-in-class customer service, and the ability to accept all payment methods digitally. The company has offices in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Miami, Salt Lake City, and Buenos Aires. For more information, visit clip.mx

