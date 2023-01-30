HORP ANNOUNCES 2023 BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY® LIST OF THE AMERICAS' MOST INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP

Inspirational women to lead at 2023 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women, March 13.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) – global leaders in female executive leadership development, today announced the 2023 Break the ceiling touch the sky® list of the Americas Most Inspirational Women in Leadership. The list included over 150 inspirational female leaders across the Americas and was curated by House of Rose Professional after reviewing senior female executives across the Americas from over 500 Companies/Organizations. Five factors were used in the final determination of Americas Most Inspirational Women in leadership - Career achievements; scale of influence; active and visible advocacy for gender equality; active support of other women in leadership within and outside of their own organizations/ Companies; and sharing of their best practices for success across broader industry.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional, "Gender diversity in leadership is consistently linked to better business, better innovation, better employers, and greater corporate social responsibility. We are delighted to announce the 2023 Break the ceiling touch the sky's list of Americas Most Inspirational women in leadership in support of MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD – our stated 10-year mission to shape a better world via better (gender) diversity & inclusion, leadership, and business. House of Rose Professional will continue to create visibility and opportunity for female leadership around the world with the 10-year goal being to quintuple the number of Female CEOs in the world's 500 largest Companies (from 14 in 2020 when we announced the mission to 70 in 2029) and double the number of Male CEOs investing in gender diversity & inclusion."

Several of the leaders appearing on the 2023 Break the ceiling touch the sky® list of the Americas most inspirational women in leadership will speak and share their inspirational secrets for success at the upcoming 2023 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women taking place virtually on March 13, 2023. The day will be led by 30 C-Suite leaders from the world's most successful companies coming together to share best practices on leadership, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), and success. Companies or individuals can view the 2023 Break the ceiling touch the sky® list of Americas Most Inspirational Women in Leadership and register for the 2023 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® at www.houseofroseprofessional.com

Break the ceiling touch the sky® is the world's leading forum for women in leadership, having inspired and enabled several thousand leaders to greater success across editions in Asia, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and ANZ since 2015.

The 2023 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women has as its early sponsors Coca-Cola, Kroger, and BIC.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a global leader in female executive leadership development and provides international services in the areas of Talent (Dream Job International®), Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky®) and Transformation (CEOSmith®). HORP has since 2014 helped enable over 35000 women leaders and several thousand other leaders to greater success across over 400 global organizations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.