Specialty Food Association Winter Fancy Food Show Exhibitors Donate 32,831 Pounds of Specialty Food to Three Square Food Bank

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring more than 1,100 companies and thousands of products from around the world, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) Winter Fancy Food Show ran from January 15-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At the end of the Show, exhibitors donated their surplus specialty food to Three Square Food Bank, Southern Nevada's only food bank, and largest hunger relief organization, serving four counties–Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda and Nye.

2023 Winter Fancy Food Show Donation to Three Square (PRNewswire)

"It's a tradition for the Specialty Food Association to end its Fancy Food Shows with food rescue," said Jennifer Carney, Director, Tradeshow Operations, for the SFA. "Our members looked forward to sharing their bounty with Three Square, an organization that works tirelessly to support people in their community."

The donations of specialty foods and beverages included plant-based, meat, and cheese products, confections, breads, coffee, tea, oils, vinegars, pasta, snacks, and more.

"While one in seven Southern Nevadans is struggling with hunger, we are lucky to have consistent engagement from generous partners all over the country," said Three Square Food Bank Interim President & CEO Michelle Beck. "With donations provided by the SFA Winter Fancy Food Show, we're able to distribute additional meals to our neighbors in need. We appreciate their efforts as this level of support allows us to pursue a hunger-free community."

The next Show, the Summer Fancy Food Show, will also have a food rescue component, and will take place June 25-27 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. For more information, click here .

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been the leading trade association and source of information about the $175 billion specialty food industry for 70 years. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows ; the sofi™ Awards , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage for 50 years; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research; the SFA Product Marketplace , where buyers discover new products, network and connect with SFA members; SFA Feed , the daily source for industry news, trends and new product information, and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast .

About Three Square Food Bank

A national model project inspired by Founder Eric Hilton with a grant provided by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Three Square is Southern Nevada's only food bank and largest hunger relief organization, serving Las Vegas and all of Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda and Nye counties. Since opening in 2007, Three Square has provided more than 528 million pounds of food to hundreds of thousands of people in need and earned a reputation as one of the most efficient and effective food banks in the country. Three Square is a community collaborative partnership with businesses, nonprofit agencies, food distributors, higher education institutions, the Clark County School District, governmental entities, the media and thousands of volunteers working together to support food-insecure Southern Nevadans. Last year, Three Square provided over 51 million pounds of food, the equivalent of more than 42 million meals, through its network of community partners. A member of the Feeding America network of food banks, Three Square remains committed to its mission of providing wholesome food to hungry people, while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community. If you or someone you know needs food assistance, or wants to learn more about Three Square's vision of a community where no one is hungry, please connect at threesquare.org, Facebook (@ThreeSquareFoodBank), Instagram (@threesquarelv) and Twitter (@threesquarelv).

