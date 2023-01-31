Aura and Nonprofit Cyversity Partner to Support a More Inclusive Cyber Workforce

Mentoring, scholarships and professional development opportunities will be offered to those underrepresented in the industry through the collaboration

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, today announced a partnership with nonprofit Cyversity , in an effort to increase representation and opportunity for underrepresented talent in the cybersecurity workforce. Aura's sponsorship of the organization will include a substantial charitable donation and contribution to Cyversity's scholarship fund, education for Cyversity members around the importance of consumer cybersecurity, and mentorship from Aura Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) J.R. Tietsort.

"As leaders in the cybersecurity space at Aura, we have a responsibility to support and nurture the next generation of information security innovators," said J.R. Tietsort, Aura Chief Information Security Officer. "Mentorship played a crucial role in my career growth, aspirations and success, and I am honored to share my expertise and continue evolving our collective growth."

Aura's mission is to create a safer internet for everyone, which requires a workforce that more closely represents and can better serve the needs of our increasingly diverse world. According to a 2021 Aspen Institute report , women (24%), Hispanic (4%) and Black (9%) individuals make up a small portion of cybersecurity workers. These statistics reflect the need for a major cultural shift in how industry leaders prioritize shaping and nurturing a diverse future workforce. Aura is committed to leading this evolution through education, innovation and inclusion initiatives in partnership with trusted organizations and advocates.

"As we strive to lead the industry and proactively protect families from all backgrounds with innovative intelligent safety tools, it is imperative that we build teams that represent and deeply understand many diverse perspectives and lived experiences," said Aura Founder and CEO Hari Ravichandran.

Volunteering and giving back has been a pillar of Aura's company culture since its founding. This partnership will expand these types of opportunities available to Aura employees, as well as offer resources and guidance to the company around bolstering diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in hiring, recruitment and retention initiatives.

"Aura's mission is strongly aligned with Cyversity's goal of achieving consistent representation of women and underrepresented minorities in the cybersecurity industry," said Cyversity Executive Director, Beverly Benson. "This partnership with Aura supports Cyversity in our goal of closing the great cyber divide and further expands access to professional opportunities in the consumer cybersecurity space."

The Cyversity partnership builds upon Aura's existing DEI initiatives, including existing collaborations with Code2College and Howard University . The existing collaborations bring professional development opportunities and expertise to diverse high school students pursuing STEM careers, as well as a STEM Scholarship for an exceptional computer science student at one of the nation's oldest historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The 2022-founded Aura Innovation Fund is another way the company drives greater inclusivity, through investments in companies led by underrepresented founders or those tackling challenges faced by communities vulnerable to cybercrime.

About Aura

Aura, the leader in intelligent safety solutions, provides all-in-one digital protection for consumers. We understand that the online safety needs of each individual are unique and require a personalized solution. By bringing together security, privacy and parental controls on an intelligent platform, Aura makes adaptive and proactive digital safety accessible to everyone. Visit www.aura.com .

About Cyversity

Cyversity was created as a 501(c)3 non-profit association dedicated to the academic and professional success of minority cybersecurity students and professionals. Cyversity tackles the 'great cyber divide' with scholarship opportunities, diverse workforce development, innovative outreach, and mentoring programs.

