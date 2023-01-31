Commvault Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Third quarter highlights include:
Third quarter
GAAP Results:
Revenues
$195.1 million
Income from Operations (EBIT)
$5.0 million
EBIT Margin
2.6 %
Diluted Loss Per Share
$(0.01)
Non-GAAP Results:
Income from Operations (EBIT)
$38.5 million
EBIT Margin
19.7 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$0.62
Commvault [NASDAQ: CVLT] today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.
"We remain confident that customers will continue to recognize Commvault's products and services as a critical component to keep their data safe and simplify their journey to the cloud," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO. "As we navigate through current macro conditions, we are committed to our philosophy of responsible growth."
Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $195.1 million, a decrease of 4% year over year. On a year over year constant currency basis, total revenue growth would have been 1%. Total recurring revenue was $167.1 million, an increase of 2% year over year. On a year over year constant currency basis, total recurring revenue growth would have been 7%. Recurring revenue represented 86% of total revenue.
Annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is the annualized value of all active Commvault recurring revenue streams at the end of the reporting period, was $640.7 million as of December 31, 2022, up 14% year over year. On a year over year constant currency basis, ARR growth would have been 18%, driven by continued strength in Metallic. Combined Subscription and Metallic ARR now represents approximately 70% of total ARR.
Software and products revenue was $89.6 million, a decrease of 9% year over year due to a weaker than forecasted enterprise market and execution on close rates, with a 14% decrease in larger deals (deals with greater than $0.1 million in software and products revenue). On a year over year constant currency basis, software and products revenue would have declined 5%. Americas software and products revenue declined 20%. Our International software and products revenues increased 6% year over year, which would have been 17% on a constant currency basis.
Larger deal revenue represented 72% of our software and products revenue in the three months ended December 31, 2022. The number of larger deal revenue transactions was 206 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 225 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The average dollar amount of larger deal revenue transactions was approximately $312,000, representing a 6% decrease from the prior year.
Services revenue in the quarter was $105.5 million, an increase of 2% year over year. The year over year increase in revenue was driven by Metallic. On a year over year constant currency basis, services revenue would have increased 7%.
On a GAAP basis, income from operations (EBIT) was $5.0 million for the third quarter compared to $12.4 million in the prior year. During the third quarter, we incurred $9.2 million of restructuring charges related to headcount reductions. Non-GAAP EBIT was $38.5 million in the quarter compared to $43.1 million in the prior year. The year over year decline in non-GAAP EBIT was primarily attributable to the decline in software and products revenue.
Operating cash flow increased 13% to $30.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $26.8 million of operating cash flow in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by deferred revenue growth.
During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Commvault repurchased approximately 507,000 shares of its common stock totaling $31.3 million at an average price of approximately $61.87 per share. Total cash was $273.5 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to $267.5 million as of March 31, 2022.
On January 19, 2023, the Board of Directors approved a plan to sell Commvault's owned corporate headquarters in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Subsequently, Commvault entered into an agreement to sell the property for $40.0 million. The agreement includes a due diligence period for the buyer, is contingent on receiving approvals from certain government agencies, and includes other customary closing conditions. The sale will likely close in the first half of fiscal 2024. Upon closing of the transaction, Commvault plans to enter into a lease for a portion of the premises.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and annualized recurring revenue (ARR). This financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. In addition, Commvault believes these non-GAAP operating measures are useful to investors, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating Commvault's ongoing operational performance. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided software and products, services and total revenues on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.
All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided in Table IV included in this press release.
Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards, restructuring costs, and the noncash amortization of intangible assets. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.
Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.
There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. Lastly, the components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures.
Due to the limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures, Commvault's management assists investors by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Further, Commvault's management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS). In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.
Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income. For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.
Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.
Table I
Commvault Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Software and products
$ 89,589
$ 98,575
$ 264,850
$ 255,998
Services
105,485
103,806
316,262
307,644
Total revenues
195,074
202,381
581,112
563,642
Cost of revenues:
Software and products
3,122
4,271
10,308
9,471
Services
31,416
25,692
90,289
72,341
Total cost of revenues
34,538
29,963
100,597
81,812
Gross margin
160,536
172,418
480,515
481,830
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
87,343
89,217
253,561
248,506
Research and development
32,505
39,257
109,671
113,118
General and administrative
23,983
29,132
76,512
80,919
Restructuring
9,228
—
11,360
2,082
Depreciation and amortization
2,459
2,451
7,631
7,084
Total operating expenses
155,518
160,057
458,735
451,709
Income from operations
5,018
12,361
21,780
30,121
Interest income
364
120
916
543
Interest expense
(105)
(19)
(315)
(19)
Other income (expense), net
123
564
(112)
564
Income before income taxes
5,400
13,026
22,269
31,209
Income tax expense
5,710
3,018
14,550
5,573
Net income (loss)
$ (310)
$ 10,008
$ 7,719
$ 25,636
Net income (loss) per common share:
Basic
$ (0.01)
$ 0.22
$ 0.17
$ 0.56
Diluted
$ (0.01)
$ 0.21
$ 0.17
$ 0.54
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
44,712
45,242
44,738
45,720
Diluted
44,712
46,719
45,810
47,552
Table II
Commvault Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 273,469
$ 267,507
Trade accounts receivable, net
215,464
194,238
Other current assets
17,747
22,336
Total current assets
506,680
484,081
Property and equipment, net
100,901
106,513
Operating lease assets
11,211
14,921
Deferred commissions cost
57,584
52,974
Intangible assets, net
2,604
3,542
Goodwill
127,780
127,780
Other assets
23,182
26,269
Total assets
$ 829,942
$ 816,080
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 459
$ 432
Accrued liabilities
104,078
121,837
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
4,031
4,778
Deferred revenue
282,614
267,017
Total current liabilities
391,182
394,064
Deferred revenue, less current portion
166,084
150,180
Deferred tax liabilities, net
728
808
Long-term operating lease liabilities
8,150
11,270
Other liabilities
3,782
3,929
Total stockholders' equity
260,016
255,829
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 829,942
$ 816,080
Table III
Commvault Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$ (310)
$ 10,008
$ 7,719
$ 25,636
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,801
2,769
8,656
8,027
Noncash stock-based compensation
24,645
28,533
81,067
76,793
Noncash change in fair value of equity securities
(122)
436
112
436
Amortization of deferred commissions cost
5,777
4,694
16,533
13,344
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable, net
(33,642)
(53,065)
(17,779)
(25,546)
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net
120
(265)
(61)
(809)
Other current assets and Other assets
3,443
2,174
2,982
(2,172)
Deferred commissions cost
(9,646)
(8,955)
(22,663)
(21,852)
Accounts payable
262
73
49
(120)
Accrued liabilities
11,501
22,659
(17,103)
(3,293)
Deferred revenue
25,343
17,733
41,807
19,564
Other liabilities
6
—
1,136
56
Net cash provided by operating activities
30,178
26,794
102,455
90,064
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(805)
(1,335)
(2,186)
(3,328)
Purchase of equity securities
(168)
(821)
(1,961)
(3,527)
Other
—
500
—
500
Net cash used in investing activities
(973)
(1,656)
(4,147)
(6,355)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repurchase of common stock
(31,344)
(85,322)
(90,131)
(265,414)
Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans
1,933
427
9,292
23,688
Payment of debt issuance costs
—
(609)
(63)
(609)
Net cash used in financing activities
(29,411)
(85,504)
(80,902)
(242,335)
Effects of exchange rate — changes in cash
11,190
(1,750)
(11,444)
(4,920)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
10,984
(62,116)
5,962
(163,546)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
262,485
295,807
267,507
397,237
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 273,469
$ 233,691
$ 273,469
$ 233,691
Table IV
Commvault Systems, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Information
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:
GAAP income from operations
$ 5,018
$ 12,361
$ 21,780
$ 30,121
Noncash stock-based compensation (1)
23,626
28,533
78,761
76,421
FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2)
327
812
1,662
2,270
Restructuring (3)
9,228
—
11,360
2,082
Amortization of intangible assets (4)
312
—
938
—
Hedvig deferred payments
—
1,406
—
4,217
Non-GAAP income from operations
$ 38,511
$ 43,112
$ 114,501
$ 115,111
GAAP net income (loss)
$ (310)
$ 10,008
$ 7,719
$ 25,636
Noncash stock-based compensation (1)
23,626
28,533
78,761
76,421
FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2)
327
812
1,662
2,270
Restructuring (3)
9,228
—
11,360
2,082
Amortization of intangible assets (4)
312
—
938
—
Hedvig deferred payments
—
1,406
—
4,217
Gain on sale of equity method investment
—
(1,000)
—
(1,000)
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment (5)
(4,791)
(8,532)
(16,497)
(25,531)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 28,392
$ 31,227
$ 83,943
$ 84,095
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
45,681
46,719
45,810
47,552
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 0.62
$ 0.67
$ 1.83
$ 1.77
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Subscription software and products revenue
$ 69,861
$ 70,403
$ 207,493
$ 167,526
Perpetual software and products revenue
19,728
28,172
57,357
88,472
Total software and products revenue
$ 89,589
$ 98,575
$ 264,850
$ 255,998
Subscription as a % of total software and products revenue
78 %
71 %
78 %
65 %
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Subscription software and products revenue
$ 69,861
$ 70,403
$ 207,493
$ 167,526
Recurring support and services revenue
97,206
94,038
288,641
279,797
Total recurring revenue
$ 167,067
$ 164,441
$ 496,134
$ 447,323
Percentage of total revenues
86 %
81 %
85 %
79 %
Perpetual software and products revenue
$ 19,728
$ 28,172
$ 57,357
$ 88,472
Non-recurring services revenue
8,279
9,768
27,621
27,847
Total non-recurring revenue
$ 28,007
$ 37,940
$ 84,978
$ 116,319
Percentage of total revenues
14 %
19 %
15 %
21 %
Total Revenue (6)
$ 195,074
$ 202,381
$ 581,112
$ 563,642
Measures at period ending
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2022 (8)
Annualized Recurring Revenue (7)
$ 561,226
$ 583,254
$ 640,731
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
Americas
International (9)
Total
Americas
International (9)
Total
Software and Products Revenue
$ 46,020
$ 43,569
$ 89,589
$ 158,863
$ 105,987
$ 264,850
Customer Support Revenue
45,709
31,956
77,665
139,713
97,265
236,978
Other Services Revenue
16,378
11,442
27,820
48,331
30,953
79,284
Total Revenue
$ 108,107
$ 86,967
$ 195,074
$ 346,907
$ 234,205
$ 581,112
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
Americas
International (9)
Total
Americas
International (9)
Total
Software and Products Revenue
$ 57,538
$ 41,037
$ 98,575
$ 153,510
$ 102,488
$ 255,998
Customer Support Revenue
50,163
35,844
86,007
153,244
109,185
262,429
Other Services Revenue
10,620
7,179
17,799
27,323
17,892
45,215
Total Revenue
$ 118,321
$ 84,060
$ 202,381
$ 334,077
$ 229,565
$ 563,642
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
Nine Months Ended
Sequential
Year Over Year
Year Over Year
Non-GAAP software and products revenue reconciliation
GAAP software and products revenue
$ 89,589
$ 89,589
$ 264,850
Adjustment for currency impact
(1,023)
4,479
12,736
Non-GAAP software and products revenue on a constant currency basis (10)
$ 88,566
$ 94,068
$ 277,586
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
Nine Months Ended
Sequential
Year Over Year
Year Over Year
Non-GAAP services revenue reconciliation
GAAP services revenue
$ 105,485
$ 105,485
$ 316,262
Adjustment for currency impact
(5)
5,317
16,342
Non-GAAP services revenue on a constant currency basis (10)
$ 105,480
$ 110,802
$ 332,604
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
Nine Months Ended
Sequential
Year Over Year
Year Over Year
Non-GAAP total revenue reconciliation
GAAP total revenues
$ 195,074
$ 195,074
$ 581,112
Adjustment for currency impact
(1,028)
9,796
29,078
Non-GAAP total revenues on a constant currency basis (10)
$ 194,046
$ 204,870
$ 610,190
Footnotes - Adjustments
(1)
Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Those amounts are represented as follows:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cost of services revenue
$ 1,383
$ 1,140
$ 3,852
$ 3,367
Sales and marketing
10,479
10,073
32,037
27,355
Research and development
5,988
9,127
23,022
24,722
General and administrative
5,776
8,193
19,850
20,977
Stock-based compensation expense
$ 23,626
$ 28,533
$ 78,761
$ 76,421
The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in footnote three.
(2)
Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.
(3)
These restructuring charges relate primarily to severance and related costs associated with headcount reductions and stock-based compensation related to modifications of existing unvested awards granted to certain employees impacted by the restructuring plan.
(4)
Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.
(5)
The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.
(6)
This table includes the following financial metrics that are derived from Commvault's GAAP recognized revenue:
Subscription software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line include the software and product portion of a) non-cancellable term-based, or subscription, licenses that expire at the end of the contractual term; and b) "pay-as-you-go" utility arrangements based on product usage that are structured with no guaranteed minimums. These revenues are included in software and products revenue on Commvault's consolidated statement of operations.
Perpetual software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily associated with revenue from the sale of perpetual software licenses. These revenues are included in software and products revenue on Commvault's consolidated statement of operations.
Recurring support and services revenue - The amounts included on this line consist primarily of maintenance and support revenues associated with the sale of both subscription and perpetual software arrangements. This revenue is included in services revenue on Commvault's consolidated statement of operations. This line also includes revenue from Metallic contracts.
Non-recurring services revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily revenues associated with Commvault's installation and consultation services. These revenues are included in services revenue on Commvault's consolidated statement of operations.
Management believes that reviewing these metrics, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the recurring nature of certain revenue amounts and trends as compared to prior periods.
Note that nearly all of Commvault's software and product revenue is related to solutions that are run in the customer's environment. As a result, as required under ASC 606, substantially all of Commvault's software and product revenue is recognized at a point in time, when it is delivered to the customer, and not ratably over the course of a contractual period. This is the case for both perpetual software licenses and subscription software licenses. Metallic revenue is recognized over time as services revenue.
(7)
Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period. It includes the following contract types: subscription agreements (including utility), maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses, other extended maintenance contracts (enterprise support), managed services, and Metallic. It excludes any element of the arrangement that is not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses and most professional services. Contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term, then multiplying by 365.
ARR should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams versus prior periods.
(8)
The change in foreign exchange rates from September 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022 increased ARR by approximately $16 million.
(9)
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Commvault combined the management of its EMEA and APJ field organizations into one International region (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, China). The Americas region includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America.
(10)
Revenues on a constant currency basis are calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from a previous period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the corresponding period of fiscal 2023. The difference between revenue calculated based on these foreign exchange rates and revenues calculated in accordance with GAAP is listed as adjustment for currency impact in the tables above.
