DTEN Launches Global Partner Program, DTEN Thrive, Expanding Benefits To Resellers And Integrators

New program offers marketing support and on-demand training to registered partners representing DTEN's award-winning video collaboration solutions.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN, a leading provider of video-first, touch-enabled conferencing solutions, introduces the new DTEN Thrive Partner Program, a comprehensive initiative expanding DTEN's commitment to resellers and integrators. The new program empowers global partners to grow expertise about DTEN's best-in-class hardware; drive customer momentum through the buyer evaluation process; and, ultimately, close more sales and earn additional revenue.

"The new DTEN Thrive Partner Program is designed to enable and accelerate success for our resellers and integrators, streamlining the buying experience for both our partners and their customers," says Wei Liu, CEO of DTEN. "The enhanced program provides the knowledge, the tools, and the support for them to clearly represent the value of DTEN solutions."

The DTEN Thrive Partner Program is launching as recognition and demand for DTEN hardware continues to grow globally. Now, every registered partner has access to co-branded collateral, joint campaign materials, and marketing resources, readily accessible via a dedicated online portal. Product training is provided through on-demand training courses and interactive webinars.

Four progressive levels –Registered, Silver, Gold, and Platinum – are distinguished within the DTEN Thrive Partner Program. High-performing resellers and integrators will gain additional benefits based on sales volume, completion of training, and joint business planning opportunities.

"Partners will have the opportunity to advance through the program levels, gaining new resources and opening up new potential revenue at each step," continues Liu. "From registration to the highest tier of participation, DTEN will provide the resources to drive our partners' growth."

Resellers and integrators are encouraged to visit www.dten.com/partners to learn more about the DTEN Thrive Partner Program.

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first devices and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audiovisual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California; Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is an investor. Find more at www.DTEN.com .

For more information, please contact pr@dten.com .

