Smartpress Releases Four New Sustainable Materials

Online printer adds to their impressive lineup of green alternatives

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Online printer Smartpress.com is continuing to make sustainable offerings a priority with four new green alternatives. These new options boast eco-friendly features and prove once again why the carbon neutral printer is a leader of environmental stewardship in the industry.

Smartpress has become a leader in sustainable printing, offering a vast and growing assortment of eco-friendly materials. By maintaining robust recycling and sustainable procurement programs, as well as comprehensive conservation policies, they achieved environmental milestones like EcoVadis Platinum and ISO 14001 certification. Smartpress also partners with organizations like the Environmental Protection Agency, the United Nations Global Compact and the Carbon Disclosure Project. (PRNewswire)

Sustainability is our passion.

See the new materials:

https://smartpress.com/blog/on-press/sustainable-swap-4-new-green-alternatives-for-eco-friendly-printing

The Sustainable Standard

Smartpress' new green alternatives are, in part, the result of increased customer demand and undergo rigorous performance testing to ensure they're comparable to, if not better than, their non-sustainable counterparts.

"A number of criteria must be met in order for us to bring a material to market," said Matt Hazel, senior director of Supply Chain Management at The Bernard Group, Smartpress' parent company. "It has to work and it must come from sources that are reliable and responsible."

What makes Smartpress the leader in sustainable printing?

They now offer a dozen 100% recyclable green alternatives for signage, wall decor and floor graphics.

They have a wide array of eco-friendly paper options such as recycled, post-consumer fiber and hemp stocks.

They maintain robust recycling and sustainable procurement programs, plus comprehensive energy, resource and water conservation policies.

Their EcoVadis Platinum status puts them in the top 1% of all companies evaluated for corporate social responsibility in the printing services industry.

"We have close relationships with manufacturers and distributors, and they know sustainability is our passion," said Hazel. "Our company cares about people and we care about the world we live in. I believe the ripples we create change things beyond our vision… Let's make our ripples good ones!"

See more of Smartpress' environmental achievements and processes:

https://smartpress.com/pages/social-responsibility

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium online printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Platinum and ISO 14001 certification. They are a 100% employee-owned company, Scope 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

https://smartpress.com/

