Virtusa Earns 2022 Great Place To Work Certification

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, today announced that it has earned Certification by Great Place To Work for 2022 in seven countries: India, Sri Lanka, US, UK, Canada, Australia, and UAE. A global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and effective leadership, Great Place To Work provides independent company assessments based entirely on employees' feedback about their workplace experiences.

"Building a company culture with a strong sense of belonging is equally important to our growth and success as the technology services we provide to our customers," said Sundar Narayanan, Chief People Officer, Virtusa. "We are thrilled to be named a Great Place To Work Certified™ company and remain committed to fostering a work environment where our team members partner with each other and our clients to create meaningful work."

In a testament to the company's ongoing commitment to a high-trust culture, 82 percent say management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders, and 82 percent say they can take time off from work when they think it is necessary. This self-driven culture led 81 percent of Virtusa's employees to say that they feel they make a difference at work. The company's values – Passion, Innovation, Respect, and Leadership – are at the heart of everything Virtusa does and guide their employees daily. These values create a cultural framework for self-driven individuals to deliver for their clients every day. This is evident in the 88 percent of team members surveyed by Great Place To Work who said our customers would rate the service we deliver as "excellent."

For nearly three decades, Great Place To Work has been the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors. Companies that receive this prominent Certification have proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation to their industries, while job seekers of such companies are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss. Their research shows that when employees believe that they are part of an organization that believes in celebrating new and better ways of doing things – they are 4 times more likely to feel positively about growing in the organization and endorsing their organization to family and friends.

"Great Place To Work Certification™ is a gold standard that can be earned by continuously working towards recognizing and encouraging people for what they are doing, appreciating their efforts, and acknowledging their successes. It's the only official recognition that is determined by employees' real-time responses about their company's overall culture. Congratulations to Virtusa and all other organizations for this coveted recognition." said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO of Great Place To Work, India.

Virtusa has onboarded 14,000 employees in the past 12 months and continues to hire. Interested applicants can view a complete list of available openings here.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

