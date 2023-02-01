Spectra7 to Showcase 200 and 400Gbps Connectivity using Active Copper Cables at DesignCon

Deployment Proven Hyperscale Interconnects with 56G PAM4 Signaling

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV: SEV) (OTCQB: SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, announced that it will be showcasing server and switch connectivity at this year's annual DesignCon Conference Exhibition being held in Santa Clara, California from February 1-2, 2023. Spectra7 will be showing Active Copper Cables with the Company's GaugeChanger™ chips from cable partners Molex, Amphenol and Luxshare, with Broadcom's Tomahawk® 4 switch and Broadcom's BCM957508-P2100G Network Interface Card (NIC).

As switches and servers move to higher bandwidth ports utilizing 56G PAM4 signaling, passive copper cables cannot serve all lengths needed. Instead of deploying optical interconnects that are much higher power and more costly, data center operators are looking to Active Copper Cables (ACCs) to serve this growing need. The use of 56G PAM4 signaling is growing significantly for Hyperscale data center interconnects. Total 56G PAM4 interfaces are expected to continue to increase, reaching over 150 million interface shipments by 2024.1

Spectra7's GaugeChanger™ is an innovative technology that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics or DSP-based retimed copper solutions. It works equally well at 25G NRZ, 56G PAM4 and 112G PAM4 signaling, enabling new connector standards of 100, 200, 400, 800Gbps and 1.6Tbps.

DesignCon is the premier high-speed interconnect and system design conference attended by engineers from around the world. Spectra7 will be exhibiting in booth #509.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed, and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in data centers, 5G infrastructure, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

1 650 Group Market Research

