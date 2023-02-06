2023 UDA NATIONAL DANCE TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP HONORS TOP TEAMS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce the new champions named at the 2023 National Dance Team Championship that took place on February 3-5, 2023, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World® Resort.

Varsity Spirit (PRNewsFoto/Varsity Brands) (PRNewswire)

The National Dance Team Championship, produced by the Universal Dance Association, a Varsity Spirit brand, celebrates the power of school spirit, community, athleticism, and talent. This year's event hosted 365 teams across 33 states. All teams invited to perform at the championship received a bid at a Varsity Spirit Camp in 2022. Teams competed in Pom, Jazz, Hip Hop, High Kick, Game Day and the newest division at the championship, Game Day Live. The Game Day Live division offers dance teams the opportunity to perform with their school's band members in a live performance setting and translate their traditions from the sidelines to the competition floor.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the National Dance Championship, as well as 40 years of airing cheerleading and dance championships on ESPN," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "It is an honor to be able to produce a world-class event where we can highlight these athletes' incredible talents, reward them for their contributions to their schools and communities, and as a result, create memorable experiences for these young people and their families. We've been particularly gratified to see teams excelling in divisions focused on creating an exciting and energizing atmosphere on game day in addition to the traditional categories of dance."

The National Dance Team Championship was the first of its kind in 1983, created to recognize and reward dance teams for their hard work and abilities. This championship has been featured on ESPN since 1983 and has been broadcast to hundreds of millions of homes. Varsity Spirit partnered with the Walt Disney World® Resort in 1995 and has been creating unforgettable National Championship experiences ever since.

Varsity Spirit live streamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV. The championship will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU beginning in the Spring of 2023. Viewers can check their local listings for air times. For more information on the National Dance Team Championship, please visit Varsity.com.

Game Day Varsity winners included:

Small Varsity Game Day: Mandeville High School | Mandeville, LA

Medium Varsity Game Day: Los Alamitos High School | Los Alamitos, CA

Large Varsity Game Day: Bearden High School | Knoxville, TN

Super Varsity Game Day: Millard North High School | Omaha, NE

Game Day Live: Thompson High School | Alabaster, AL

Dance Team Small Varsity winners included:

Small Varsity Hip Hop: Peters Township High School | McMurray, PA

Small Varsity Pom: Walled Lake Northern High School | Commerce Twp., MI

Small Varsity Jazz: Northville High School | Northville, MI

Small Varsity High Kick: Crown Point High School | Crown Point, IN

Dance Team Medium Varsity winners included:

Medium Varsity Hip Hop: Eisenhower High School | Shelby Twp., MI

Medium Varsity Pom: St. Thomas More Catholic High School | Lafayette, LA

Medium Varsity Jazz: St. Thomas More Catholic High School | Lafayette, LA

Dance Team Large Varsity winners included:

Large Varsity Hip Hop: Coral Reef High School | Miami, FL

Large Varsity Pom: Millard North High School | Omaha, NE

Large Varsity Jazz: Coral Reef High School | Miami, FL

Large Varsity High Kick: Zachary High School | Zachary, LA

Dance Team Varsity Intermediate winners included:

Varsity Intermediate Hip Hop: Arlington High School | Arlington, TN

Varsity Intermediate Pom: Aspen High School | Aspen, CO

Varsity Intermediate Jazz: Northfield High School | Northfield, MN

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emily Albert

Varsity Spirit

ealbert@varsity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Varsity Spirit