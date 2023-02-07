Thea Dudley Joins Suppli as the Company's First Brand Ambassador

A Credit Industry Veteran, Thought Leader and Active Suppli User, Dudley Will Support Suppli's Mission of Empowering Credit Professionals in the Construction Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suppli , the digital accounts receivable platform that enables construction suppliers to turn their credit department into a competitive advantage, today announced that Thea Dudley has partnered with the Company as a brand ambassador.

Thea has over 30 years of experience in construction credit and collections including executive roles at SRS Distribution and Guardian Building Products. A published author, public speaker and industry consultant, Thea routinely engages with the nation's top construction suppliers and vendors to build and implement modern, technology-enabled credit departments.

"I've long been an outspoken advocate for the role technology should play in construction credit departments. More than just getting paid faster, it's about enabling your credit team to deliver a differentiated customer experience that makes you the go-to vendor for your accounts," said Thea Dudley. "But not all software is created equal - Suppli is the first and only platform I've seen that truly addresses the unique workflows and complexities faced by construction suppliers. These guys have listened to what credit professionals want and delivered a solution that is approachable and cost effective for independent suppliers and national brands alike."

The partnership between Thea and Suppli will focus on educating supplier executive teams and credit professionals on the importance of adopting technology to more efficiently manage trade credit and increase productivity while increasing loyalty and sales by delivering a modern, consumer grade payments and account management experience to end customers.

"Thea has been an ally of Suppli since the company's inception so we couldn't be more excited to welcome the "Credit Overlord" herself to the team," said Ryan Ayers, Suppli co-founder. "With a shared vision of giving credit professionals superpowers through modern, easy-to-use software, we look forward to working with Thea to get Suppli in the hands of suppliers across the industry."

About Suppli

Suppli is a digital accounts receivable platform that enables construction suppliers to turn their credit department into a competitive advantage. Top material vendors leverage Suppli to deliver the digital customer experience their customers demand and supercharge their credit teams with tools to get paid faster and reduce risk. Suppli is led by a veteran founding team of building materials suppliers, software engineers and financial experts.

For more information, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.gosuppli.com .

