KellyOCG® Honors Top-Performing Suppliers for Delivering Exceptional Workforce Solutions

TROY, Mich., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KellyOCG, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly, recognized 21 top-performing suppliers from North America, EMEA and APAC with Supplier Excellence Awards for providing exceptional talent solutions that solve clients' most challenging workforce needs. The 11th annual event celebrates this year's honorees, which includes five diverse-owned suppliers, an award for Going the Extra Mile, and a Rookie of the Year recipient.

"With the continued tightening of labor markets across the globe, our global supplier community is vital to supporting our clients with innovative talent solutions that solve their toughest workforce challenges," said Pam Sands, vice president for Kelly. "Congratulations to our 2022 Supplier Excellence Award winners for their strategic partnerships, outstanding service, and for delivering superior results."

Supplier Excellence Award winners are evaluated on impact, performance, the number of KellyOCG programs they support, compliance with legal and operational partnerships with stakeholders.

"At KellyOCG, we have an unrivaled global talent supply chain with 3,000 active partnerships across 140 countries working with some of the best suppliers around the world," said KellyOCG President Tammy Browning. "It's an honor to recognize our supplier community each year for raising the bar on program performance, service, and delivery. We appreciate their partnership and look forward to continuing to connect organizations with the talent they need to thrive."

The 2022 Supplier Excellence Award winners are:

Advance Services Kelly Staffmark Group Alpha Consulting Mid-States Technical SIRE Life Sciences American Cybersystems NES Fircroft SPECTRAFORCE Ashdown People Orion Group The Fountain Group Charterhouse PageGroup Total Resource Solutions Hays Pantheon Orion Group i-Pharm Consulting Poolia/QRIOS Sverige Staffmark Group

CraftForce earned the 2022 Rookie of the Year Award, which is given to new suppliers that show strong performance, are compliant, and demonstrate operational effectiveness. Russell Tobin received the Going the Extra Mile Award for driving demand, improving client relationships, program operations, and operational excellence.

Congratulations to our APAC-based Supplier Excellence Award winners – Ashdown People, Charterhouse and Total Resource Solutions – who will be recognized in-region at a future event in Sydney, Australia.

